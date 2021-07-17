HDFC Bank’s Online Banking Services To Remain Closed For Six Hours On July 18

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private bank, has informed that the net banking and mobile banking services will remain closed on July 18 between 12 AM and 6 AM. The services will be temporarily suspended due to the bank’s scheduled maintenance work which will be done during this period. The bank has informed its customers about this through e-mails and messages.

“Due to scheduled maintenance, Net/Mobile Banking App will not be available on July 18, 2021 from 12 AM to 6 AM. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you,” the bank said in an email to customers.

HDFC Bank is constantly trying to provide better services to its customers. The bank recently announced plans to provide Mobile Automated Teller Machines (ATM) at 50 places in 19 cities. Customers can do 15 types of transactions from these ATMs.

Meanwhile, HDFC bank is all set to declare its Q1 FY22 results today, according to the announcement made by the bank on Twitter on Friday. The shares of HDFC Bank on BSE closed at Rs1,521.7 apiece on Friday, up 0.08% from the previous close.

Analysts of various financial institutions and companies have said that the bank will see up to 30 percent year-on-year growth on a low base. The net profit of the bank stood at Rs 6,658.6 crore in the previous year period (Q1 FY21) and at Rs 8,186.5 crore in the March quarter of FY21 (Q4 FY21).

Recently, HDFC bank bagged the prestigious ‘Best Bank in India’ award at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021 for the third consecutive year.

.@HDFC_Bank received the prestigious ‘Best Bank in India’ award at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021 for the third consecutive year. Read the #PressRelease here: https://t.co/SzN7YXoiEQ.@euromoney #AwardsAtHDFCBank pic.twitter.com/MrcKttgW4y— HDFC Bank News (@HDFCBankNews) July 15, 2021

In a statement, the bank said that in the 29 years of Euromoney Awards’ existence, HDFC has been recognized as the ‘Best Bank in India’ for 14 years ever since its inception in 1995.

