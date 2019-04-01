English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing
The Embassy Office Parks REIT (real estate investment trust) issue raised around Rs 4,750 crore last week and on its listing on Monday the unit jumped 6.3 percent on debut trade against the issue price of Rs 300.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Following the success of the country's first REIT issue by Embassy Office Parks last week, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh on Monday said two to three companies have already approached the mortgage lender to be an investor for such issues over the next 12 months.
The Embassy Office Parks REIT (real estate investment trust) issue raised around Rs 4,750 crore last week and on its listing on Monday the unit jumped 6.3 percent on debut trade against the issue price of Rs 300.
"REITs are a good instrument class but not well understood here. Assets in REITs with assured yields and after three years there is an increase in rentals. Therefore, there is more value and more capital appreciation" Parekh told reporters on the sidelines of the listing of the Embassy REIT on the NSE.
He said, REITs offer investors who are mostly HNIs, insurance firms and institutional investors, with guaranteed returns of 8-8.5 percent.
"I think the timing for this REIT was right with the good interest rate and pricing. Two-three of our clients are in talks with us to invest in them over the next couple of quarters. I think we will see more REITs being launched soon," Parekh added.
Talking about the response from foreign investors, he said, "January-February have not been good for FPI investments as we saw outflows. However, March witnessed massive inflows mainly on the back of expectations that a stable government will be in power after the forthcoming polls. Investors don't want to miss the bus, it seems."
He said there have been massive inflows to the tune of USD 7-8 billion in March. Because of the confidence among investors that feel that there will be a stable government and not a mixed up one with 10 parties," Parekh added.
He also explained that the renewed optimism on the domestic market arises from the fact that the US Fed has said it would not increase interest rates in the near-term which is a good sign for us.
"This is because of arbitrage gains as the interest rate gap between the US and India is huge. Also, the rupee has appreciated due to more inflows. This is a positive sign despite election uncertainty," Parekh said.
The issue of the country's first REIT was subscribed 2.57 times during its bidding process last month, helping the firm raise Rs 4,750 crore. The issue was in a price band of Rs
299-300 per unit.
REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding realty assets. It allows individual investors to make investment in this platform and earn income. Embassy Office Parks, a joint venture of Blackstone and realty firm Embassy group, had last September filed the draft red herring prospectus with markets regulator Sebi to launch REIT, touted as Asia's largest in terms of portfolio size of 33 million sqft.
The Embassy Office Parks REIT (real estate investment trust) issue raised around Rs 4,750 crore last week and on its listing on Monday the unit jumped 6.3 percent on debut trade against the issue price of Rs 300.
"REITs are a good instrument class but not well understood here. Assets in REITs with assured yields and after three years there is an increase in rentals. Therefore, there is more value and more capital appreciation" Parekh told reporters on the sidelines of the listing of the Embassy REIT on the NSE.
He said, REITs offer investors who are mostly HNIs, insurance firms and institutional investors, with guaranteed returns of 8-8.5 percent.
"I think the timing for this REIT was right with the good interest rate and pricing. Two-three of our clients are in talks with us to invest in them over the next couple of quarters. I think we will see more REITs being launched soon," Parekh added.
Talking about the response from foreign investors, he said, "January-February have not been good for FPI investments as we saw outflows. However, March witnessed massive inflows mainly on the back of expectations that a stable government will be in power after the forthcoming polls. Investors don't want to miss the bus, it seems."
He said there have been massive inflows to the tune of USD 7-8 billion in March. Because of the confidence among investors that feel that there will be a stable government and not a mixed up one with 10 parties," Parekh added.
He also explained that the renewed optimism on the domestic market arises from the fact that the US Fed has said it would not increase interest rates in the near-term which is a good sign for us.
"This is because of arbitrage gains as the interest rate gap between the US and India is huge. Also, the rupee has appreciated due to more inflows. This is a positive sign despite election uncertainty," Parekh said.
The issue of the country's first REIT was subscribed 2.57 times during its bidding process last month, helping the firm raise Rs 4,750 crore. The issue was in a price band of Rs
299-300 per unit.
REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding realty assets. It allows individual investors to make investment in this platform and earn income. Embassy Office Parks, a joint venture of Blackstone and realty firm Embassy group, had last September filed the draft red herring prospectus with markets regulator Sebi to launch REIT, touted as Asia's largest in terms of portfolio size of 33 million sqft.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|187.35
|7.52
|Hindalco
|215.90
|5.06
|Tata Steel
|535.15
|2.72
|Wipro
|261.65
|2.69
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,840.70
|2.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|187.15
|7.37
|Vedanta
|189.00
|2.86
|Tata Steel
|534.70
|2.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,842.85
|2.57
|Bharti Airtel
|342.00
|2.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|431.70
|-3.10
|UPL
|934.30
|-2.56
|IOC
|158.70
|-2.55
|Eicher Motors
|20,048.40
|-2.43
|IndusInd Bank
|1,743.05
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,742.55
|-2.22
|M&M
|660.65
|-1.66
|Axis Bank
|765.10
|-1.42
|Power Grid Corp
|195.60
|-1.26
|ONGC
|157.70
|-1.16
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
- Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Savours Marvel Special Thali on His Visit to India
- Here's How Maisie Williams Reacted to Arya Stark's Last 'Game of Thrones' Scene
- First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ticket
- Woman Gives Birth To her Own Granddaughter at Age 61
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results