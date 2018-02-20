English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HDFC Disburses Rs 2,800-Crore Low-cost Loans Under Central Scheme
In value terms, home loans to the EWS and LIG segments grew 32 percent and 39 percent, respectively, during the April-December 2017 period.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Mortgage major HDFC has disbursed Rs 2,800 crore loans to 14,290 home-buyers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) so far, which entails a Central subsidy of Rs 302 crore. The Modi government had launched the housing for all by 2022 in June 2015 and the disbursement is from that period.
While the lender has provided home loans worth Rs 1,728 crore under PMAW's credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) to the economically weaker section (EWS) customers and low-income group (LIG), it has disbursed loans worth Rs 1,067 crore to 3,526 customers from the middle income group (MIG), it said in report today.
The EWS comprises people with an annual household income up to Rs 3 lakh, while LIG includes those with income greater that Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 6 lakh. Government launched its flagship PMAY(U) scheme on June 25, 2015 to provide housing for all by 2022. Since then, it has taken several steps such as inclusion of the MIG category under CLSS, increasing the loan tenure to 20 years, extending the MIG scheme till March 2019, increasing in the carpet area of houses under the CLSS for MIG, etc, to increase the scope of PMAY.
It also announced in the Budget 2018 that about 31 lakh homes are to be built in urban areas in FY19, and 51 lakh in rural areas. "This has renewed the interest of homebuyers in the real estate sector and allowed first-time home-buyers to avail more benefits to own a house," said Renu Sud Karnad, managing director at HDFC.
HDFC had disbursed 39 percent of home loans in volume terms and 20 percent in value terms to customers from the EWS and LIG segment during the nine months to December 2017, said the report.
The lender on an average has been approving 8,000 loans on a monthly basis to the EWS and LIG segments, with monthly average approvals at about Rs 1,300 crore, it added.
In value terms, home loans to the EWS and LIG segments grew 32 percent and 39 percent, respectively, during the April-December 2017 period. The average home loan to the EWS and LIG segment stood at Rs 10.24 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh, respectively.
Till date 4,452 towns have been notified as statutory towns under the housing for all mission and properties located in these towns are eligible for subsidy, according to the report.
Also Watch
While the lender has provided home loans worth Rs 1,728 crore under PMAW's credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) to the economically weaker section (EWS) customers and low-income group (LIG), it has disbursed loans worth Rs 1,067 crore to 3,526 customers from the middle income group (MIG), it said in report today.
The EWS comprises people with an annual household income up to Rs 3 lakh, while LIG includes those with income greater that Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 6 lakh. Government launched its flagship PMAY(U) scheme on June 25, 2015 to provide housing for all by 2022. Since then, it has taken several steps such as inclusion of the MIG category under CLSS, increasing the loan tenure to 20 years, extending the MIG scheme till March 2019, increasing in the carpet area of houses under the CLSS for MIG, etc, to increase the scope of PMAY.
It also announced in the Budget 2018 that about 31 lakh homes are to be built in urban areas in FY19, and 51 lakh in rural areas. "This has renewed the interest of homebuyers in the real estate sector and allowed first-time home-buyers to avail more benefits to own a house," said Renu Sud Karnad, managing director at HDFC.
HDFC had disbursed 39 percent of home loans in volume terms and 20 percent in value terms to customers from the EWS and LIG segment during the nine months to December 2017, said the report.
The lender on an average has been approving 8,000 loans on a monthly basis to the EWS and LIG segments, with monthly average approvals at about Rs 1,300 crore, it added.
In value terms, home loans to the EWS and LIG segments grew 32 percent and 39 percent, respectively, during the April-December 2017 period. The average home loan to the EWS and LIG segment stood at Rs 10.24 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh, respectively.
Till date 4,452 towns have been notified as statutory towns under the housing for all mission and properties located in these towns are eligible for subsidy, according to the report.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes