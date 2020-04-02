BUSINESS

HDFC Group Pledges Rs 150 Crore Support to PM-CARES Fund

The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai, India. REUTERS

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected

  April 2, 2020
Mumbai: Financial services conglomerate HDFC Group on Thursday said it has committed Rs 150 crore to the PM-Cares Fund to support the government for its relief and rehabilitation measures towards the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These are uncertain and trying times for all of us. The HDFC Group's support to the PM Cares Fund is to commend the exemplary efforts of the Central & State governments, armed and paramilitary forces, local police, healthcare professionals and sanitation workers across the country, who are working tirelessly day in and out to fight the pandemic," HDFC Ltd chairman Deepak Parek said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected.

