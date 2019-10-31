Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

HDFC, ICICI or Yes Bank, Which Bank Offers the Best Fixed Deposit Rates?

FD rates vary from bank to bank and also depend on factors like the amount of deposit, duration and age of the investor.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HDFC, ICICI or Yes Bank, Which Bank Offers the Best Fixed Deposit Rates?
Image for representation only.

Fixed deposits (FDs) offered by banks are one of the most common forms of investment among Indians as they are considered to be the safest. FDs offer a uniform interest flow that could be considered a lot more reliable than stock market investments or mutual funds where returns can be volatile. FD rates vary from bank to bank and also depend on factors like the amount of deposit, duration and age of the investor. So, just a little bit of research can help you decide on where to park your money for maximum returns.

Below are the FD rates offered by the three major private lenders in the country – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank – as on October 30.

HDFC Bank

-- On fixed deposits of amount under Rs 2 crore, HDFC Bank offers interest rate in the range of 3.5-6.85% per annum depending on the lock-in period. For instance, an FD of up to Rs 2 crore with a tenure of 14 days will attract an interest rate of 3.5%, while that opened for a period of 5-10 years will get 6.75% interest. In case of senior citizens, rates vary from 4% to 7.35%.

-- For amounts ranging Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, the bank offers interest rate of 4-6.5% per annum. For senior citizens, the rates range from 4.5% to 7% on this amount.

-- For amount greater than Rs 5 crore, the interest rate ranges from 4% to 6.5% per annum.

ICICI Bank

-- On fixed deposits of amount under Rs 2 crore, ICICI Bank offers interest rate in the range of 4-6.85% per annum depending on the lock-in period. In case of senior citizens, rates vary from 4.5% to 7.35%.

-- For amounts greater than Rs 2 crore, the bank offers interest rate of 4-6.5% per annum, with senior citizens getting no additional benefit. However, FD holders can get higher interest rate in the range of 4.25% to 6.6% if they opt for withdrawal of premature closure facility.

Yes Bank

-- On fixed deposits of amount under Rs 2 crore, Yes Bank offers interest rate in the range of 5-7.5% per annum depending on the lock-in period. In case of senior citizens, rates vary from 5.5% to 8%.

-- For amount greater than Rs 2 crore, the bank doesn’t disclose the FD rates on its website and urge investors to visit their nearest branch to get more information on the same.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,877.45 +33.35 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.40 23.94
SBI 312.40 7.76
Infosys 685.60 3.78
Tata Motors 177.70 3.37
Reliance 1,464.35 -1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.45 24.03
ICICI Bank 462.85 -1.74
SBI 312.25 7.69
Tata Motors 177.70 3.40
Infosys 685.50 3.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.40 23.94
Zee Entertain 260.60 10.82
SBI 312.40 7.76
Grasim 768.75 4.60
Infosys 685.60 3.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.45 24.03
SBI 312.25 7.69
Infosys 685.50 3.79
Tata Motors 177.70 3.40
Bharti Airtel 374.25 1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 228.00 -2.73
Tech Mahindra 739.00 -2.04
Tata Steel 380.55 -1.92
ICICI Bank 463.05 -1.72
M&M 606.45 -1.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 380.50 -1.95
M&M 605.80 -1.77
ICICI Bank 462.85 -1.74
Axis Bank 736.00 -1.56
HDFC Bank 1,229.95 -1.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram