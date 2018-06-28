GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

HDFC Mutual Fund Gets Sebi Go-ahead for Initial Public Offering

The company had filed draft papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March and received its "observations" on June 22, as per the latest update with the markets watchdog.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2018, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HDFC Mutual Fund Gets Sebi Go-ahead for Initial Public Offering
(Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: HDFC Asset Management Company, the country's largest mutual fund firm, has received Sebi's go-ahead to float an initial public offer.

The company had filed draft papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March and received its "observations" on June 22, as per the latest update with the markets watchdog.

Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like rights issue, initial public offer (IPO) and follow-on public offer (FPO).

HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments.

Going by the draft papers, the proposed IPO offers up to 2.54 crore equity shares of the fund house through an offer for sale of 85.92 lakh shares by HDFC and up to 1.68 crore shares by Standard Life.

The offer comprises a net offer to public of up to 2.21 crore equity shares, a reservation of up to 3.20 lakh shares for purchase by eligible HDFC AMC employees. Besides, 24 lakh shares have been reserved for eligible HDFC shareholders.

Earlier, the regulator had kept HDFC AMC's proposed IPO in abeyance for examination of past violations.

HDFC AMC, which has a total asset under management of more than Rs 3 lakh crore at the end of March, may become the second AMC to hit the markets after Reliance Nippon Life AMC.

Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Apart from HDFC AMC, Sebi has so far this month given clearance to six other companies - Genius Consultants, Varroc Engineering, CreditAccess Grameen, Sandhya Marines, Atria Convergence Technologies and Nekkanti Sea Foods-- to launch IPOs. In all, 27 firms have been given the go-ahead for initial share-sale this year.

The public issue of Varroc Engineering, which is underway, will close on Thursday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,037.64 -179.47 ( -0.51%)

Nifty 50

10,589.10 -82.30 ( -0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,130.85 +18.25 +0.86
ICICI Bank 271.40 -7.65 -2.74
HDFC 1,878.00 -26.85 -1.41
TCS 1,842.70 -15.30 -0.82
Dewan Housing 636.05 -7.05 -1.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICRA 3,276.00 +17.10 +0.52
ICICI Bank 271.15 -7.75 -2.78
Dr Reddys Labs 2,274.20 -18.20 -0.79
TCS 1,847.30 -12.50 -0.67
Wipro 257.00 +1.15 +0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 907.75 +15.10 +1.69
NTPC 156.40 +2.60 +1.69
Infosys 1,289.60 +19.60 +1.54
Hindalco 221.05 +3.15 +1.45
Kotak Mahindra 1,339.10 +14.90 +1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 156.05 +2.75 +1.79
M&M 907.25 +15.90 +1.78
Infosys 1,282.00 +12.80 +1.01
Kotak Mahindra 1,338.10 +13.35 +1.01
HDFC Bank 2,132.90 +21.25 +1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 664.25 -50.00 -7.00
HPCL 261.35 -15.25 -5.51
BPCL 366.95 -15.85 -4.14
Titan Company 836.35 -33.30 -3.83
Indiabulls Hsg 1,136.70 -44.25 -3.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 271.15 -7.75 -2.78
Tata Motors 263.90 -7.30 -2.69
Coal India 260.50 -5.95 -2.23
Reliance 944.70 -20.60 -2.13
SBI 256.85 -4.80 -1.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery