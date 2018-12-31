HDFC Raises Lending Rates by 0.1%, Home Loans to Get Costlier

Ahead of the new year, mortgage lender HDFC on Monday increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 10 basis points (bps), making housing loans costlier for new borrowers.The new rates range from 8.90 to 9.15% on various slabs of loans.HDFC has increased its RPLR, on which its adjustable rate home loans are benchmarked, by 10 bps with effect from January 1, 2018, the mortgage lender said in a statement.The move is likely to be followed by other lenders raising rates in the new year as cost of funds is on the rise.For HDFC borrowers, home loans up to Rs 30 lakh will now be available at 8.95 per cent (8.90% for women) and those above Rs 30 lakh but less than Rs 75 lakh will be available at 9.10 (9.05% for women).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.