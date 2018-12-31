LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

HDFC Raises Lending Rates by 0.1%, Home Loans to Get Costlier

The move is likely to be followed by other lenders raising rates in the new year as cost of funds is on the rise.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2018, 8:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HDFC Raises Lending Rates by 0.1%, Home Loans to Get Costlier
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Ahead of the new year, mortgage lender HDFC on Monday increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 10 basis points (bps), making housing loans costlier for new borrowers.

The new rates range from 8.90 to 9.15% on various slabs of loans.

HDFC has increased its RPLR, on which its adjustable rate home loans are benchmarked, by 10 bps with effect from January 1, 2018, the mortgage lender said in a statement.

The move is likely to be followed by other lenders raising rates in the new year as cost of funds is on the rise.

For HDFC borrowers, home loans up to Rs 30 lakh will now be available at 8.95 per cent (8.90% for women) and those above Rs 30 lakh but less than Rs 75 lakh will be available at 9.10 (9.05% for women).

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,025.54 -169.56 ( -0.47%)

NIFTY 50

10,780.55 -69.25 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
Reliance 1,246.00 -0.12
ICICI Bank 357.20 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
Zee Entertain 319.35 -26.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Dewan Housing 209.20 1.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.75 6.37
HCL Tech 969.40 2.42
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Bharti Airtel 307.50 1.94
Cipla 507.65 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
HCL Tech 971.25 2.54
Bharti Airtel 307.05 1.81
TCS 1,919.05 0.91
Vedanta 194.95 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
UltraTechCement 3,510.80 -7.38
Hero Motocorp 2,670.15 -4.30
Indiabulls Hsg 744.50 -3.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
Hero Motocorp 2,670.05 -4.23
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Asian Paints 1,372.20 -2.00
M&M 683.20 -1.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram