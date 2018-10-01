GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HDFC Raises Retail Lending Rate by 10 Basis Points With Immediate Effect

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai, India. REUTERS
Mumbai: Ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcement, mortgage lender HDFC Monday increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 10 basis points with immediate effect.

The new rates vary from 8.80 to 9.05 per cent on various slabs of loans.

On Saturday, state-run Punjab National Bank had increased its benchmark lending rates or MCLR for short-term loans by up to 0.2 per cent, effective Monday.

With the revision, PNB's overnight marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) now stands at 8.2 per cent as against 7.9 per cent.

The MCLR for a one-month tenor were raised to 8.10 per cent from 8.05 per cent earlier.

In the fourth monetary policy review to be announced on October 5, RBI is expected to raise repo rate by 25 bps. An increase in the repo rate will be driven mainly on concerns over inflation and a weak rupee.
