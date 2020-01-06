HDFC, Titan, Bank of Baroda and Adani Ports Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets plunged in early trade on Monday on negative global cues as tension escalated between the US and Iran. At 10:40 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 428.40 points, or 1.03%, to 41,036.21, while the Nifty 50 index was down 135.70 points, or 1.11%, to 12,090.95. HDFC, Titan, Bank of Baroda, Adani Ports and Future Retail were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) shares dropped over 2% after the mortgage finance lender cut retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 5 bps w.e.f 6 January.

Titan: Titan Co. Ltd shares gained 2.8% after Q3 jewellery revenue growth stood at 11%, while retail growth was 15%. Fragrances business witnessed growth in excess of 20%.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda Ltd shares tumbled over 4% after the bank said it will consider fund raising via issue of capital debt instruments on January 8.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd shares gained 1.4% after the company intended to acquire 75% stake of Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd (KPCL) from its existing shareholders.

Future Retail: Future Retail Ltd shares fell 2.5% after the company approved allotment of equity shares to Future Coupons and raising of long-term funds.

PVR: PVR Ltd shares slipped 0.6% even as ICRA reaffirmed rating of non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme at ICRA AA-, while outlook was revised from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’.

Manpasand Beverages: Manpasand Beverages Ltd shares declined nearly 5% after the company appointed Dhirendra Singh as managing director w.e.f. 3 January for a period of 5 years.

Ceat: Ceat Ltd shares slipped 3% after CARE Ratings reaffirmed the credit ratings of long-term, short-term bank facilities and commercial papers of the company.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd shares fell 3.4% after one of its units executed concession agreement worth Rs 1,000 crore with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

