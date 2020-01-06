Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

HDFC, Titan, Bank of Baroda and Adani Ports Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Bank of Baroda Ltd shares tumbled over 4% after the bank said it will consider fund raising via issue of capital debt instruments on January 8.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bank of Baroda Ropes in IBM, Accenture For 'Increased Digitisation'. (Image: Reuters)
File photo of a Bank of Baroda branch.

Indian stock markets plunged in early trade on Monday on negative global cues as tension escalated between the US and Iran. At 10:40 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 428.40 points, or 1.03%, to 41,036.21, while the Nifty 50 index was down 135.70 points, or 1.11%, to 12,090.95. HDFC, Titan, Bank of Baroda, Adani Ports and Future Retail were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) shares dropped over 2% after the mortgage finance lender cut retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 5 bps w.e.f 6 January.

Titan: Titan Co. Ltd shares gained 2.8% after Q3 jewellery revenue growth stood at 11%, while retail growth was 15%. Fragrances business witnessed growth in excess of 20%.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda Ltd shares tumbled over 4% after the bank said it will consider fund raising via issue of capital debt instruments on January 8.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd shares gained 1.4% after the company intended to acquire 75% stake of Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd (KPCL) from its existing shareholders.

Future Retail: Future Retail Ltd shares fell 2.5% after the company approved allotment of equity shares to Future Coupons and raising of long-term funds.

PVR: PVR Ltd shares slipped 0.6% even as ICRA reaffirmed rating of non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme at ICRA AA-, while outlook was revised from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’.

Manpasand Beverages: Manpasand Beverages Ltd shares declined nearly 5% after the company appointed Dhirendra Singh as managing director w.e.f. 3 January for a period of 5 years.

Ceat: Ceat Ltd shares slipped 3% after CARE Ratings reaffirmed the credit ratings of long-term, short-term bank facilities and commercial papers of the company.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd shares fell 3.4% after one of its units executed concession agreement worth Rs 1,000 crore with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,035.45 -3.75
ADF Foods 294.90 -4.45
Welspun Corp 149.20 0.61
HDFC Bank 1,245.15 -1.81
Nath Bio-Genes 352.60 -1.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,155.55 1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,035.45 -3.75
SBI 321.30 -3.73
Maruti Suzuki 7,047.00 -2.88
HDFC 2,386.00 -2.80
Hero Motocorp 2,368.10 -2.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram