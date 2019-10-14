Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

HDFC Trims Lending Rate by 10 Basis Points, Loans to Get Cheaper

The rate cut is in line with other lenders who followed the moderation in benchmark rate effected by RBI earlier this month.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HDFC Bank
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday slashed its benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points, a move that will bring down interest rate for existing as well new borrowers.

The rate cut is in line with other lenders who followed the moderation in benchmark rate effected by RBI earlier this month.

The new rate will be effective from October 15, HDFC said in a statement.

The finance company has reduced Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, it said.

New rates will now range between 8.25 per cent and 8.65 per cent and the change will benefit all existing customers.

Earlier this month, RBI cut interest rates for the third time this year by 25 basis points to its lowest level in nine years and signalled more easing as it looks to support the economy growing at its slowest pace in six years.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate to 5.75 per cent and reverse repo rate to 5.50 per cent and said it expects banks to transmit these to home, auto and other loan borrowers faster.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,341.15 +36.10 ( +0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 727.75 127.42
Infosys 786.10 -3.52
Yes Bank 40.10 1.26
Tata Motors 127.85 5.40
Indiabulls Hsg 197.80 -5.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 130.55 -5.36
IRCTC 728.60 127.69
Indiabulls Hsg 197.90 -5.74
Yes Bank 40.00 1.01
Tata Motors 127.80 5.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 127.85 5.40
ONGC 135.25 4.84
Bharti Airtel 393.55 2.78
UltraTechCement 4,170.30 2.28
IndusInd Bank 1,250.60 2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 127.80 5.32
ONGC 135.20 4.73
Bharti Airtel 392.65 2.61
IndusInd Bank 1,250.50 2.23
Sun Pharma 394.60 2.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 786.10 -3.52
Bajaj Finance 3,883.30 -2.26
Power Grid Corp 198.40 -1.29
Bajaj Finserv 8,082.25 -1.07
UPL 586.65 -0.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 785.65 -3.68
Bajaj Finance 3,881.65 -2.37
Power Grid Corp 198.80 -1.09
Larsen 1,422.65 -0.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,583.75 -0.27
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram