HDFC, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares declined nearly 6% after VTB Capital said it has begun a process to sell the pledged staked of 10.71% in the company to recover loan dues.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:November 4, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Continuing their positive momentum, Indian stocks started the week on a strong note on Monday. At 11:44 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 152 points, or 0.38%, to 40,317.12, while the Nifty 50 index gained 50.55 points, or 0.43%, to 11,941.15.

HDFC, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) shares were trading flat ahead of the announcement of the September quarter earnings later in the day. Other companies to announce Q2 results include MRPL, Bharat Electronics, HT Media, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Overseas Bank, KRBL, NOCIL, Persistent Systems and SRF.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares plummeted 15% in opening trade but later trimmed losses to trade nearly 1% lower after Q2 net loss was reported at Rs 600.1 crore versus profit of Rs 964.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ZEE Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares declined nearly 6% after VTB Capital said it has begun a process to sell the pledged staked of 10.71% in the company to recover loan dues.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares gained 2.6% on reports that the company is set to launch its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer early next week.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares fell 2% after total sales in October were down 34% at 41,354 vehicles compared to 62,264 units a year ago.

Thomas Cook: Thomas Cook India Ltd shares jumped nearly 5% after the company clarified that the reported sale of the Global Thomas Cook brand to Fosun of China does not include the regions of India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

V-Mart: V-Mart Retail Ltd shares dropped 6.5% after the company reported loss of Rs 18 crore in the September quarter compared with a loss of Rs 4 crore a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares slipped 2.2% after October sales fell 18% to 5.99 lakh units against 7.3 lakh units a year ago.

