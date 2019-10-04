Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HDIL, BPCL, UCO Bank, Yes Bank and Hindalco Among Key Stocks in News Today

Sensex rose 230 points, or 0.6%, to 38,336.71, while the Nifty 50 index is up 53.25 points, or 0.47%, to 11,367.25.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
HDIL, BPCL, UCO Bank, Yes Bank and Hindalco Among Key Stocks in News Today
Image for Representation.

Indian stocks snapped four-day losing streak to trade higher on Friday, i.e. 4 October, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review decision later in the day. At 10:42 am, the S&P benchmark Sensex rose 230 points, or 0.6%, to 38,336.71, while the Nifty 50 index is up 53.25 points, or 0.47%, to 11,367.25.

HDIL, BPCL, UCO Bank, Yes Bank and Manpasand Beverages were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

HDIL: Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) shares dropped over 4% after Mumbai police arrested two directors of the company in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.

BPCL: Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) fell 3% after Moody’s warned of downgrading the company to Ba1 if the government goes ahead with privatization by selling its stake to private entity.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares surged by another 8% after gaining over 33% in the last session after CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank is in an advanced stage of capital raising from investors, including global tech majors, to grow the balance sheet.

UCO Bank: UCO Bank Ltd shares zoomed 14% after the board approved a proposal for the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to the government against capital infusion of Rs 2,130 crore.

Manpasand Beverages: Manpasand Beverages Ltd shares declined 4.5% as the company’s statutory auditor Batliboi and Purohit resigns effective 3 October.

Hindalco: Hindalco Industries Ltd shares rise 1.3% after Novelis received approval from the European Commission for proposed acquisition of Aleris.

Mahanagar Gas: Mahanagar Gas Ltd shares inch up 1.5% after the company cut prices for the compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) from 3 October following a drop in the domestically produced gas.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares gained 1.5% on reports that the company is weighing a sale of its stake in an e-commerce joint venture as India’s largest steel manufacturer looks to offload non-core assets to pare debt.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,800.40 -306.47 ( -0.80%)

NIFTY 50

11,212.00 -102.00 ( -0.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.10 1.41
SBI 250.60 -1.40
BPCL 516.75 -2.79
HDFC 1,983.15 0.44
HDFC Bank 1,190.20 -2.73
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.10 1.29
SBI 250.85 -1.63
Kotak Mahindra 1,563.00 -3.28
BPCL 516.70 -2.86
Indiabulls Hsg 248.10 -6.54
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.10 1.41
Cipla 425.30 1.72
M&M 571.20 1.51
Tech Mahindra 712.55 1.43
Wipro 239.25 1.44
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 572.40 1.73
Yes Bank 43.25 1.65
Infosys 793.75 1.05
TCS 2,079.65 1.01
Hero Motocorp 2,687.00 0.81
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 3,994.00 -3.68
Kotak Mahindra 1,562.00 -3.33
BPCL 516.75 -2.79
Grasim 660.50 -2.82
HDFC Bank 1,190.30 -2.72
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,562.60 -3.30
ICICI Bank 415.50 -2.76
HDFC Bank 1,191.00 -2.62
Axis Bank 654.80 -2.01
ITC 257.05 -1.74
