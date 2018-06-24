English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Heads of Public-Sector Banks to Discuss Bad Loans, Fraud Cases and Cash Crunch with Parliamentary Committee
The banking sector is grappling with rising non-performing assets (NPAs), which touched Rs 8.99 lakh crore or 10.11 per cent of total advances at December-end 2017. Of the total gross NPAs, the public sector banks accounted for Rs 7.77 lakh crore.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Heads of 11 state-owned banks will apprise a parliamentary committee about the problems of mounting bad loans and increasing fraud cases on Tuesday, sources said.
They will be appearing before the Standing Committee on Finance, headed by veteran Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, which is looking into 'Banking Sector in India- Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward, including Non- Performing Assets/ Stressed Assets in Banks/Financial Institutions'.
Top officials of IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank and Allahabad Bank, will make presentations before the panel and respond to queries on June 26, said sources.
The banking sector is grappling with rising non-performing assets (NPAs), which touched Rs 8.99 lakh crore or 10.11 per cent of total advances at December-end 2017. Of the total gross NPAs, the public sector banks accounted for Rs 7.77 lakh crore.
The rising number of frauds has become a serious cause of concern.
The number of frauds reported by banks increased from 4,693 in fiscal 2015-16 to 5,904 in 2017-18. The fraud amount at end-March 2018 was Rs 32,361.27 crore, up from Rs 18,698.8 crore at the end of 2015-16.
Earlier this month, RBI Governor Urjit Patel had replied to host of questions asked by the committee members. Patel, sources had said, was asked about bad loans, bank frauds, cash crunch and other issues. They also said he assured the panel members that steps were being taken to strengthen the banking system.
Also Watch
They will be appearing before the Standing Committee on Finance, headed by veteran Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, which is looking into 'Banking Sector in India- Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward, including Non- Performing Assets/ Stressed Assets in Banks/Financial Institutions'.
Top officials of IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank and Allahabad Bank, will make presentations before the panel and respond to queries on June 26, said sources.
The banking sector is grappling with rising non-performing assets (NPAs), which touched Rs 8.99 lakh crore or 10.11 per cent of total advances at December-end 2017. Of the total gross NPAs, the public sector banks accounted for Rs 7.77 lakh crore.
The rising number of frauds has become a serious cause of concern.
The number of frauds reported by banks increased from 4,693 in fiscal 2015-16 to 5,904 in 2017-18. The fraud amount at end-March 2018 was Rs 32,361.27 crore, up from Rs 18,698.8 crore at the end of 2015-16.
Earlier this month, RBI Governor Urjit Patel had replied to host of questions asked by the committee members. Patel, sources had said, was asked about bad loans, bank frauds, cash crunch and other issues. They also said he assured the panel members that steps were being taken to strengthen the banking system.
Also Watch
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Walking With The Bakarwals: A 160 km Journey Through The Mountains Of Himalaya
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Walking With The Bakarwals: A 160 km Journey Through The Mountains Of Himalaya
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,012.50
|-19.45
|-1.88
|HDFC
|1,906.75
|+47.85
|+2.57
|Sun Pharma
|577.25
|+22.75
|+4.10
|SBI
|273.05
|+4.40
|+1.64
|TCS
|1,809.80
|-9.55
|-0.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,012.30
|-20.05
|-1.94
|Larsen
|1,295.50
|+5.20
|+0.40
|Tata Steel
|560.45
|+2.25
|+0.40
|United Brewerie
|1,273.50
|-5.35
|-0.42
|Sun Pharma
|576.30
|+21.70
|+3.91
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|577.25
|+22.75
|+4.10
|Bajaj Finance
|2,336.05
|+78.60
|+3.48
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,176.50
|+184.95
|+3.09
|M&M
|908.20
|+24.60
|+2.78
|HDFC
|1,906.75
|+47.85
|+2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|576.30
|+21.70
|+3.91
|M&M
|908.15
|+24.55
|+2.78
|HDFC
|1,902.40
|+47.15
|+2.54
|Axis Bank
|524.65
|+11.40
|+2.22
|Bharti Airtel
|374.60
|+6.40
|+1.74
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,012.50
|-19.45
|-1.88
|HPCL
|311.15
|-4.05
|-1.28
|Coal India
|264.85
|-2.85
|-1.06
|Eicher Motors
|29,140.65
|-284.25
|-0.97
|UPL
|640.20
|-5.80
|-0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,012.30
|-20.05
|-1.94
|Coal India
|265.10
|-2.65
|-0.99
|TCS
|1,811.80
|-8.05
|-0.44
|Wipro
|257.95
|-1.05
|-0.41
|Adani Ports
|366.00
|-0.85
|-0.23
Live TV
Recommended For You
- West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dowrich, Holder Rescue Windies on Rain-truncated Day
- Anil Kapoor Completes 35 Years (and Counting!) in Films, Read His Emotional Message Here
- Govinda's Wife Slams Krushna, Kashmera for Talking Rubbish About Them Behind Their Back, Comedian Hits Back
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?