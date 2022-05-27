Health Insurance Policy With up to Rs 1 Cr Coverage: Pay Only for Features You Choose

India’s leading private insurance company Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd on Friday announced the launch of a health insurance policy. Named as Reliance Health Gain, the company claimed that it was the “most flexible and customisable health insurance policy”. The policy offers customers an opportunity to design their health insurance policy by choosing features as per their need and paying only for what they choose, the insurance company said in a press release. It also offers a wide range of sum assured, from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore and is available to individuals between 18 to 65 years.

“RGICL has brought out three different plans – Plus, Power and Prime – and an array of features to facilitate customisation of policy for each customer. With this launch, Reliance General aims to address the evolving and unique medical needs of modern-day customers of all age groups,” Reliance General Health Insurance said.

Reliance Health Gain: Features

Reliance Health Gain comes loaded with 38 industry leading features. These are:

– Double Cover that provides twice the amount of sum-insured to be used during same claim;

– Unlimited reinstatement to restore the base sum insured amount as many times as it gets exhausted during a policy year;

– Guaranteed Cumulative Bonus, that protects loss of cumulative bonus post claim;

– Benefit to reduce Pre-Existing disease waiting period from 3 years to 2 or even 1 year.

Reliance Health Gain: Benefits

Whether aspirer, affluent or elite – this specially designed policy offers wide range of sum-insured options from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 1 crore creating an appeal for all-income groups.

Customers between the age of 18 to 65 years have the options to pick and choose any features at any sum-insured. Besides, there is no age limit in this policy for a sum-insured of up to Rs 3 lakhs. Hence, senior citizens who are sometimes devoid of a medical policy, can easily opt for Health Gain for protection.

Additionally, the policy offers a unique feature wherein a customer can cover a family of up to 12 including extended family members like father-in-law/ mother-in-law in the same family floater policy, enabling joint families/Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) to opt for a floater policy that fits all in the family.

Discounts for Women, Girl Child

The policy has further introduced unique discounts like rewarding healthy customers under 50 years i.e., without any pre-existing condition, with a 15% discount on premium for buying a long term 2/3-year policy. Promoting their support towards young women, customers can also avail a 5% discount for insuring girl child or if the proposer is female. Reliance Health Gain Policy also comes with a Zone-wise pricing model to ensure that customers pay premiums only as per the average medical cost of the city/town they live in.

Independence to Choose

The policy plan is built in a way that gives customer’s independence to choose what they want, and pay for only what they choose, thus redefining a new way of buying health insurance in the country and making it extremely cost-effective for masses. The Reliance Health Gain policy can be bought for 1, 2 or 3 years policy tenure from the company’s website (www.reliancegeneral.co.in), 67000 intermediaries and 128 branch office across the country.

Commenting about the launch, Rakesh Jain, the Chief Executive Officer, RGICL, said, “Consideration towards health insurance has seen a rapid surge as an aftermath of the pandemic, people are more aware about modern treatments and rising healthcare costs. But choosing the right insurance cover is still a problem most customers face. With the Reliance Health Gain Policy, we want to give customers the ‘Power of Choice’, so that they can design their health insurance as per their needs. We are positive that Reliance Health Gain Policy will empower customers with choices and help them take control over their health insurance policies. ‘Make your own policy’ is a futuristic model as it is aimed to bring greater transparency and enhanced trust.”

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

