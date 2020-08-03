Heineken sees pick-up since April, but much uncertainty
Heineken said on Monday it had witnessed a gradual recovery of its business since the low of April, remaining uncertainty over COVID19 containment measures left it unable to give a forecast for the rest of the year.
The maker of Europe’s top-selling lager Heineken, Sol beer and Strongbow cider issued preliminary first-half results in mid-July showing it sold 11.5% less beer compared with the previous year and suffered a sharp drop of revenue as consumers opted for cheaper beers.
The figures released on Monday were the same.
