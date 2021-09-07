Here Are Some of the Common Mistakes Made While Applying for PM Kisan Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) is a new Central Sector scheme and is fully funded by the Government of India. The scheme provides income support of Rs 6,000 per year to the families of small and marginal farmers across the nation in three instalments of Rs. 2000 each, every four months.

Earlier, on August 9 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 9th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. As per reports, in accounts of more than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families, over Rs, 19,500 crores was transferred directly.

But many farmers had applied on time, and their name was also included in the beneficiary list but they did not receive the instalment money.

Here are few mistakes that farmers make while applying for the scheme:

Sometimes, the instalment fund is not transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account because the application form is not filled in properly. Under the scheme, it is stated that it is necessary to have the name of the beneficiary in ‘English’ in the application form. Hence if a farmer’s name is registered in ‘Hindi’, they should get their name amended before the next instalment comes. The name of the beneficiary in their bank account should be the same as their Aadhar card. Apart from this, pay attention while filling in the required bank account details.

To make the changes, visit PM KISAN’s official website Https://pmkisankgovkin/. Click on the ‘Edit Aadhaar Card Details’ option. Fill in the login details and verify yourself by filling captcha code. After logging in, if you see any mistake in your name, you can correct it online and if there is any other mistake with your details, contact your accountant and agriculture department office.

If all the details are correct and you haven’t received the instalment, then you can register a complaint on the helpline number of PM Kisan Samman. The helpline number 011 24300606 / 011 23381092. Apart from this, from Monday to Friday, you can contact the PM Kisan Help Desk at pmkisanict@gov.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here