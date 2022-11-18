Here Is Your Step-By-Step Guide to Start a Dairy Farming Business In India

A dairy farm business is typically referred to as an all-season opportunity as there’s a constant demand for milk, as well as other dairy products, across the globe. According to reports, milk production in India increases by more than 3% to 4% every year. Over the years, the dairy farming industry has grown to become a lucrative sector for entrepreneurs.

An individual venturing into this business is usually expected to devote 14 to 18 hours to it every day. In addition to that, extensive effort and useful resources are also necessary for the successful operation of a dairy farm. If you’re planning to start a dairy farm, then you must be aware of these factors:

Certifications:

The Department Of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development should be contacted first to open a typical individual dairy farm. There is no need to contact any other government agency if your farm is registered with the Dairy Cooperative Society.

To start a dairy farm, it is mandatory to register with the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). If it’s a large farm, then the pollution control board’s approval might be needed. The requirements are set by the Bureau of Indian Standards for a dairy farm. These consist of the following:

BIS IS 11799:1986 (R2002): For Cattle Housing In Rural Areas

BIS IS 11942:1986 (R2002): For Gaushalas and Other Organized Milk Producers

BIS IS 12237:1987 (Reaffirmed 2004): For a loose housing system for animals

After certifications, there are a few factors a businessman has to take care of, which are:

Outline a business plan that includes – mission, vision, location, land, cattle vaccination, shed, food and equipment.

Selection of cattle and its breed. You can either go for popular buffalo breeds like Murrah, Mehsani, Surti and

Jaffarabadi or milch breeds like Gir, Tharparkar and Sahiwal, to name a few.

In case of a loan, you can get a subsidy from the government under the Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, which is provided by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

