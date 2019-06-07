Take the pledge to vote

Here's All You Need to Know About Wipro’s Next Chief Rishad Premji

Azim Premji will retire and step down as executive chairman of Wipro on July 30 and will hand over charge to his elder son Rishad Premji.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Here's All You Need to Know About Wipro's Next Chief Rishad Premji
Facebook photo of Rishad Premji.
Wipro on Thursday announced that Azim Premji will retire and step down as executive chairman of the company on July 30 and hand over charge to his elder son Rishad Premji. Rishad, 42, is currently the chief strategy officer and member of the board at Wipro. After announcing his retirement, Azim Premji said that Rishad brings the new ways of thinking, experience, and competence that would lead Wipro to greater heights. Here’s all that that you need to know about Wipro’s next chief Rishad Premji:

Rishad Premji graduated in economics from Wesleyan University and then pursued an MBA from Harvard University,

Rishad worked with Bain and Co. for two years, across multiple industries including consumer products, automobiles, telecom and insurance. He then worked for four years with GE Capital in the US across several businesses.

Rishad joined Wipro in 2007 as a business manager and worked at the company’s banking and financial services division.

Interestingly, Rishad Premji got his first job at Wipro after going through a series of rigorous interviews. In fact, he once revealed that he was also interviewed by Girish Paranjpe, former Wipro co-CEO and now a venture capitalist, when he was in London.

In 2010, Rishad was elevated to the position of chief strategy officer.

Rishad Premji is also the person behind setting up of the venture capital fund — Wipro Ventures — a $100 million fund that invests in start-ups developing technologies and solutions.

Rishad is on the boards of Wipro Enterprises Ltd, Wipro-GE and Azim Premji Foundation.

In 2014, Rishad Premji was recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum for his outstanding leadership, professional accomplishments, and commitment to society.

Rishad got married to his childhood friend Aditi in 2005 in a very low-key affair. The couple has two children Rhea and Rohaan.

Rishad is a huge cricket fan and also enjoys movies and travelling.

