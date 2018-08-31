Here's How Taxpayers Can Revise Their ITR Filing

As India embraces digitisation, the IT systems have become more vigilant than ever before. If the taxpayer doesn’t rectify errors within a given period, the returns would be deemed null and void for the year.In fact, while assessing returns, Computer Aided Scrutiny Selection (CASS) will select the returns for scrutiny, in case of any under reporting of tax returns.The tax department will send a notice to the taxpayer, making it mandatory to furnish an in-depth break-up of details filled in the return. If the taxpayer has knowingly claimed deductions and is not able to provide supporting documents, then under section 270A, misreported income can lead to the penalty of 200 percent of the evaded tax amount.Therefore, it is imperative to undertake revisions as early as possible, to avoid heavy fines or penalties.Filing a revised return is no different from filing the original return. Tax payers simply need to choose revised return (Part-A-General Information) under section 139(5) and provide information (15-digit acknowledgement no. and date of filing of the original return) to identify the original return submission. The tax payer can then revise accordingly. Once completed it’s necessary to send the ITR report to central processing centre (CPC) in IT Bengaluru office or e-verification can be done.• Mention all sources of income while filing IT returns• Make sure you have verified the revised returns thoroughly• Claim your deductions under appropriate sections• It is mandatory to mention the Date of Filing (DoF) and 15-digit acknowledgement no. of the original ITR filed• E-verify your ITR using Aadhaar, OTP or net-banking• In case an individual is filing for the first time, taxpayers can avoid paying late fee up to Rs. 5,000 (under section 234F) by filing by August 31 in case he / she has not filed by July 31• They can also avoid simple interest at 1 percent for the month of August (under section 234A) on tax liabilityIndia has primarily been a tax evasive country that relies on human assistance to fulfil their tax requirements.This is gradually changing with digital adoption and, the subsequent behavioural changes that arise with it. As the government takes steps to make the tax processes smoother for individuals, it’s the duty of every taxpayer to file returns on time and work together with the government to make India a better nation.