Here's How to Get FASTag For Free at Toll Plazas Till March 1

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has started rolling out RFID tag that helps in the electronic payment of toll charges free at its toll plazas that will continue till March 1, reported Hindustan Times.

NHAI said in a release that with nearly 60 lakh transactions, the daily toll collection through FASTag hit a record Rs 95 crore on Wednesday. NHAI further added that users without FASTags will have to pay double the toll amount in cash.

In case of any technical errors at toll plazas, users will be allowed to cross the plazas without paying a single penny, as long as there is balance in the tags, said NHAI officials.

In just two days of the NHAI mandating electronic toll payment, FASTag usage has reached the level of almost 9 in 10 users. To improve FASTag adoption amongst users, NHAI said that FASTag can be availed for free from 770 toll plazas on National and State highways across the country till March 1.

NHAI said, in a release, that it witnessed a record sales of over 2.5 lakh tags reported in the last two days.

To keep a check on the FASTag balance users can go to the ‘My FASTag App’ and check the balance status. The app now shows FASTag wallet balance status in colour codes. With sufficient balance, the colour code will show green, orange for low balance and red for the negative balance. The release added that users will now be able to recharge immediately via the app or at a recharge facility at a toll plaza point of sale.