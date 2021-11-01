Here’s how to grab epic discounts on OnePlus phones, smart watches, earbuds, and more this Diwali

Diwali is a festival of lights, but for many, it’s also a great time to upgrade ageing hardware — or maybe just try something new — given the numerous sales and deals that drop at around this time. Whether for friends or family, or even something to add to your own wish-list, here’s a quick list of recommended gadgets for your shopping cart.

A new phone, perhaps?

If you’re looking for a new phone, and especially now that with the latest features and powerful camera, the OnePlus 9 series is a good place to start. Depending on your budget, you can opt for the flagship 9 series with 120 Hz AMOLED displays and excellent cameras. The 9 Pro in particular stands out with its 10-bit LTPO panel, 1-billion colours, and 1,300-nit screen. 9 and 9R offer displays that are similarly capable, albeit at a lower, FHD+ resolution. All phones offer more than enough RAM and storage, with 8/128 and 8/256 GB variants available, depending on your budget and usage.

Oh, and the Pro and R models get 48 MP Hasselblad-tuned cameras with a unique XPan emulation mode. The base model 9R retails at Rs 37k, with the Pro hitting 66K at the extreme end. If you don’t need something that fancy, there’s the Nord 2 5G and CE, and all these phones will be on sale online and offline, meaning you don’t even have to buy these at full price. You’ll also find several easy finance options available, depending on your bank and service you opt for,

Over and above this, there’s a flat Rs 4,000 off on the 9 Pro, and 3k off the on the 9 and 9R at select offline stores. Exchange an iOS device and you can expect another Rs 4,000 off.

During the Great Indian Festival, HDFC is offering between 2k and 7k off on Amazon on top of a flat 3k discount, not to mention an additional 3k if you exchange an iOS device.

The Nord 2 5G and CE 5G see similar discounts of up to Rs 1,500 both offline and online, with various bank cards and offers.

There’s never been a better time to buy a large TV

If premium TVs are your thing, OnePlus has the U1S line featuring 4K UHD screens that range from 50 inches to 65 inches, and these are all HDR10 certified, by the way. You get excellent picture quality and great design, not to mention OxygenPlay 2 support. Pricing for these units ranges from 44k to 67k.

A more budget-friendly option is the Y series line-up featuring 93% DCI-P3 displays, 64-bit processors, Android TV, support for OnePlus Connect, and more.

Depending on where you buy them, you can get up to Rs 4,000 off at select stores, an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000, and up to 5k off the U1S. Banks are also offering big discounts on purchases via Flipkart and the OnePlus app. Easy finance and no-cost EMI options are also available.

Take immersion to the next level with these audio products

The obvious choice here is the OnePlus Buds Pro. At 10k, it is a premium set that offers good sound quality, heavy bass, ANC, and greta battery life. The design is excellent and it certainly looks more expensive than it is. More budget-friendly options include the OnePlus Buds and the Buds Z.

Discounts of up to Rs 1000 are available via ICICI and Kotak banks, and a 10% discount via HDFC on Amazon. You can also get Rs 991 off the Buds, and Rs 200 off on the Bullets Wireless Z. Most of these deals will run into November, so there’s plenty of time to make up your mind.

A smart watch or band to complete the ensemble

Pairing a good phone with a great watch will help complete your ecosystem and give you the best experience. In keeping with the theme, we’ll start with the OnePlus Watch and Band, which retail at 15k and just under 2k respectively.

The watch gets you a 1.39-inch AMOLED with 326 ppi, 100+ fitness modes, and IP68 water-resistance. Paired with great design, this watch will not seem out of place in either a business meeting or swimming pool.

The band is cheaper and designed for fitness enthusiasts. It includes a slew of exercise modes as well as an integrated SpO2 meter and heart-rate monitor. Kotak and ICICI bank are offering 1k off the Watch, and HDFC a 10% discount on Amazon. The band can be had for Rs 600 less, depending on here you buy it.

Most of the aforementioned sales and offers are valid through November, but do keep an eye on e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on OnePlus.in and the app for more killer deals and up-to-date info.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.