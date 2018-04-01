GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's What Gets Cheaper and Costlier From Today

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2018, 7:49 AM IST
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: The Union Budget 2018 comes into effect from Sunday i.e. April 1 and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while announcing this year's budget, had hiked customs duties on several products.

A large number of imported items, including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes, footwear, wrist watches and sunglasses will become costlier. Meanwhile, petrol, diesel and imported raw cashew nuts will become cheaper with the government reducing import duties on these items.

HERE'S WHAT GETS COSTLIER FROM TODAY:

Cars and motorcycles

Mobile phones

Silver

Gold

Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry

Sunglasses

Miscellaneous food preparations other than soy protein

Perfumes and toilet waters

Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations

Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative, pastes and powders; dental floss

Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations,

Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery

Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays

Truck and Bus radial tyres

Silk Fabrics

Footwear

Coloured gemstones

Diamonds

Imitation jewellery

Smartwatches/ wearable devices

LCD/ LED TV panels

Furniture

Mattresses

Lamps

Wristwatches, pocket watches, clocks

Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls, carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds

Video game consoles

Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools

Cigarette and other lighters, candles

Kites

Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil

THINGS THAT'LL GET CHEAPER

Petrol

Diesel

Raw cashew nuts

Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules

Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants

Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides.

For a searchable table of the same — CLICK HERE.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
