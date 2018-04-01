English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What Gets Cheaper and Costlier From Today
A large number of imported items, including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes, footwear, wrist watches and sunglasses will become costlier. Meanwhile, petrol, diesel and imported raw cashew nuts will become cheaper with the government reducing import duties on these items.
New Delhi: The Union Budget 2018 comes into effect from Sunday i.e. April 1 and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while announcing this year's budget, had hiked customs duties on several products.
A large number of imported items, including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes, footwear, wrist watches and sunglasses will become costlier. Meanwhile, petrol, diesel and imported raw cashew nuts will become cheaper with the government reducing import duties on these items.
HERE'S WHAT GETS COSTLIER FROM TODAY:
— Cars and motorcycles
— Mobile phones
— Silver
— Gold
— Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry
— Sunglasses
— Miscellaneous food preparations other than soy protein
— Perfumes and toilet waters
— Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations
— Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative, pastes and powders; dental floss
— Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations,
— Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery
— Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays
— Truck and Bus radial tyres
— Silk Fabrics
— Footwear
— Coloured gemstones
— Diamonds
— Imitation jewellery
— Smartwatches/ wearable devices
— LCD/ LED TV panels
— Furniture
— Mattresses
— Lamps
— Wristwatches, pocket watches, clocks
— Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls, carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds
— Video game consoles
— Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools
— Cigarette and other lighters, candles
— Kites
— Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil
THINGS THAT'LL GET CHEAPER
— Petrol
— Diesel
— Raw cashew nuts
— Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules
— Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants
— Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
