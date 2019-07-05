Hero Motocorp Share Price Live: Hero Motocorp Share Price Falls to Open at 2,618

Ahead of the Union Budget for 2019-29, the share price of Hero Motocorp fell 0.36% to open at 2,618. The share price fell by 9.35 points.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,819 on 2 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,476 on 14 May 2019. The stock has lost almost 24% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Hero MotoCorp has reported sales of 616,526 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of June 2019. It is the second consecutive month this fiscal when the company has clocked 600,000-plus monthly sales.

In June, the company demonstrated its in-house research and development capabilities by becoming the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to receive the BS-VI certification (Type Approval Certificate). The company received the certificate for Splendor iSmart motorcycle from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.63%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 54.27% and 11.1%, respectively.

Hero MotoCorp is an India-based holding company and a two-wheeler manufacturer. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorized two-wheelers, spare parts and related services.