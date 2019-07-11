HFCL Net Profit Jumps Over Two-fold to Rs 117 Crore in June Quarter, Revenue Stands at Rs 1,343 Cr
Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited's consolidated revenue stood from operations increased 23 per cent to Rs 1,343 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,215 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Image for representation.
Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 117 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY20).
The domestic telecom gear maker posted over two-fold jump in the profit, on account of accelerated project executions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
The company's consolidated revenue stood from operations increased 23 per cent to Rs 1,343 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,215 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
"The all-round performance was powered by change in revenue mix, accelerated project execution and efficiency," HFCL said in a statement.
The company makes telecom network equipment, including optical fibre cables (OFCs). It has manufacturing units in Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Goa and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and expects to commission new OFC unit in Hyderabad by November.
"We are focused on new products and technologies that shall open additional growth avenues and ensure sustainability," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said.
Nahata said the company will continue to leverage on its strength of design, development and management of communication networks. "In addition to export of optical fibre cables, we are also expanding our business geographies in new domains," he said.
