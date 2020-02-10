Take the pledge to vote

Hideki Fujiwara to Lead Yamaha R&D Division in India

Fujiwara began his professional journey with Yamaha Motor Co (YMC), Japan in 1989 and played a significant role in developing a strong R&D structure and driving Yamaha's long-term growth strategy

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
Hideki Fujiwara to Lead Yamaha R&D Division in India
Representational image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Monday said it has appointed Hideki Fujiwara as head of its research and development arm in India.

Fujiwara has taken up the responsibility as the Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Research & Development India (YMRI) Pvt Ltd effective February 1, 2020, the company said in a statement.

Fujiwara began his professional journey with Yamaha Motor Co (YMC), Japan in 1989 and played a significant role in developing a strong R&D structure and driving Yamaha's long-term growth strategy, Yamaha said.

His major accomplishments in the company include Project Chief of Engine Design of YZF-R1 (2004, 2007 and 2009) and Project Leader of YZF-R1 (2015). He also handled the cost innovation project (2009-2012) and advanced development of engine and vehicle control (2014-2019) in Japan.

His assignments with YMRI for the coming years will include concurrent engineering, cost innovation to value creation along with developing skills of local staff," the statement said.

