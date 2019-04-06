English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
High Airfare to Dent Passenger Traffic Growth in India : Fitch
According to Fitch, the Indian aviation market has seen a sharp increase in airfares in the last few months due to tight supply, which has been worsened by the suspension of the 737 MAX aircraft.
(Image for representation: PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Ratings agency Fitch on Friday said that a capacity constraint led increase in airfares will dent passenger traffic growth.
According to Fitch, the Indian aviation market has seen a sharp increase in airfares in the last few months due to tight supply, which has been worsened by the suspension of the 737 MAX aircraft.
"Fitch expects the growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), which decelerated to 12.4 per cent in January (2018: 19.9 per cent), to weaken further until supply increases," the rating agency said in a note.
The air passenger volume is measured in RPK.
As per the note, Jet Airways, which along with its subsidiary JetLite had the second-largest share of the domestic market until January, has been steadily losing market share as it has been forced to shrink its operating fleet due to financial troubles.
"Market leader IndiGo cancelled around 30 flights per day (2 per cent of total) from around the middle of February until March, with industry participants highlighting pilot shortage as a key reason," the note said.
"SpiceJet was then forced to ground its 737 MAX jets, which form around 15 per cent of its fleet."
According to Fitch, the Indian aviation market has seen a sharp increase in airfares in the last few months due to tight supply, which has been worsened by the suspension of the 737 MAX aircraft.
"Fitch expects the growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), which decelerated to 12.4 per cent in January (2018: 19.9 per cent), to weaken further until supply increases," the rating agency said in a note.
The air passenger volume is measured in RPK.
As per the note, Jet Airways, which along with its subsidiary JetLite had the second-largest share of the domestic market until January, has been steadily losing market share as it has been forced to shrink its operating fleet due to financial troubles.
"Market leader IndiGo cancelled around 30 flights per day (2 per cent of total) from around the middle of February until March, with industry participants highlighting pilot shortage as a key reason," the note said.
"SpiceJet was then forced to ground its 737 MAX jets, which form around 15 per cent of its fleet."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|903.05
|0.55
|Dewan Housing
|163.50
|9.81
|Reliance
|1,353.90
|0.06
|Yes Bank
|266.85
|-0.45
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|534.00
|2.28
|Infosys
|756.25
|1.07
|Dewan Housing
|163.80
|10.19
|Reliance
|1,355.10
|0.15
|Larsen
|1,373.55
|0.34
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|549.30
|3.51
|UltraTechCement
|4,190.40
|2.71
|Bajaj Finance
|3,114.20
|2.46
|Vedanta
|191.70
|2.40
|Eicher Motors
|20,980.30
|2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|548.35
|3.36
|Vedanta
|191.60
|2.38
|Bajaj Finance
|3,108.55
|2.20
|TCS
|2,051.45
|1.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,764.45
|1.42
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,994.05
|-1.57
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.53
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Zee Entertain
|411.50
|-1.39
|Hero Motocorp
|2,618.40
|-0.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|317.00
|-1.46
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.46
|Hero Motocorp
|2,617.05
|-0.78
|NTPC
|134.45
|-0.70
|Sun Pharma
|462.70
|-0.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Pankaj Tripathi Thinks I Am A Creep, Says Janhvi Kapoor
- Gudi Padwa 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar Wish Fans on Marathi New Year
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results