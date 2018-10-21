GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

High-level Panel Likely to Suggest UN Model for Cross-border Insolvency Cases

In June, the Corporate Affairs Ministry, while coming out with the draft norms, said it was keen to introduce a globally accepted and well-recognised cross-border insolvency framework.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2018, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
High-level Panel Likely to Suggest UN Model for Cross-border Insolvency Cases
(Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A high-level panel is likely to recommend a United Nations model for cross-border insolvency cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, according to a senior official.

The Insolvency Law Committee (ILC) is looking into the discussion paper related to having the UN model for cross-border insolvency matters as well as the comments received on the paper.

Under the Code, there are provisions to deal with cross-border insolvency matters.

The panel, headed by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, is likely to recommend adoption of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) model to deal with such matter. The report is expected to be submitted soon, the official said.

The model would be on the basis of Centre of Main Interests (COMI), which would be defined. In accordance with COMI, the place of main proceedings for cross-border cases would be decided.

Further, the official said it would be essentially a co-operation agreement and the proceedings would be at one place.

Established in 1966, UNCITRAL is a subsidiary body of the General Assembly of the UN with the general mandate to further the progressive harmonisation and unification of the law of international trade, as per its website.

As per UNCITRAL, 'harmonisation' and 'unification' of the law of international trade refers to the process through which the law facilitating international commerce is created and adopted.

"Harmonisation may conceptually be thought of as the process through which domestic laws may be modified to enhance predictability in cross-border commercial transactions.

"Unification may be seen as the adoption by States of a common legal standard governing particular aspects of international business transactions," the website said.

In June, the Corporate Affairs Ministry, while coming out with the draft norms, said it was keen to introduce a globally accepted and well-recognised cross-border insolvency framework, fine-tuned to suit the needs of the aspirational Indian economy.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,315.63 -463.95 ( -1.33%)

NIFTY 50

10,303.55 -149.50 ( -1.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,101.30 -4.34
Indiabulls Hsg 653.80 -17.10
Dewan Housing 210.55 -10.75
Yes Bank 217.90 -6.04
Bajaj Finance 2,140.50 -0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sudarshan Chem 385.05 2.64
Indiabulls Hsg 654.25 -17.06
Reliance 1,101.65 -4.11
Dewan Housing 211.80 -10.37
Yes Bank 217.70 -6.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 215.90 4.15
Sun Pharma 609.95 2.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,198.95 1.95
Bharti Infratel 264.45 1.71
Vedanta 211.10 1.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 608.40 2.52
Kotak Mahindra 1,199.55 1.83
Vedanta 211.15 1.51
HUL 1,579.20 1.16
ITC 288.45 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 653.80 -17.10
HCL Tech 958.50 -6.42
Yes Bank 217.90 -6.04
HDFC 1,660.25 -4.46
Reliance 1,101.30 -4.34
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 217.70 -6.06
HDFC 1,661.30 -4.32
Reliance 1,101.65 -4.11
Hero Motocorp 2,711.00 -3.70
Infosys 682.60 -3.11
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...