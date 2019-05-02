English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
High-speed Broadband Service Reaches Kashmir, Pulwama Becomes First to Get BSNL's 'Bharat Fibre'
BSNL Director (Consumer Fixed Access) Vivek Banzal said this is the first such FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) service deployment in Kashmir.
Representative Image
New Delhi: State-owned telecom firm BSNL has become the first operator to start optical fibre-based high-speed broadband service in Pulwama with launch of 'Bharat Fibre', the company said on Thursday.
"This is the first such FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) service deployment in the (Kashmir) Valley under this unique revenue share model. Since the Bharat Fibre services are provided on the optical fibre right up to the customer premises, reliable and high-speed internet services are delivered to the customers," BSNL Director (Consumer Fixed Access) Vivek Banzal said in a statement.
He added that the services are generally not affected even during adverse weather conditions. BSNL provides FTTH service with a monthly charge in the range of Rs 777-16,999 in over 160 telecom districts with a minimum speed of 2 megabit per second (mbps).
"We have plans to roll out this service in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir. People looking for business opportunities to partner with BSNL should contact local BSNL authorities and our team shall explain the ease of network integration and revenue sharing process," Banzal said.
The service was launched by BSNL Chief General Manager (Jammu and Kashmir Circle) Rana Ashok Kumar Singh, in the presence of Srinagar General Manager Telecom District Zafar Iqbal and BSNL's channel partner Mir Nazir.
"This service has been launched in a business partnership model with the local channel partner of Pulwama area, on a revenue sharing basis. The FTTH equipment has been installed and commissioned by the channel partner, strengthened with high-speed backhaul internet bandwidth, and customer billing services are being provided by BSNL," the company said in the statement.
