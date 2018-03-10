English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
High Taxes Will Limit Luxury Car Market Growth in India: JLR
Although the luxury car industry was hoping a good double-digit growth in 2018 as it (the industry) grew by about 13 per cent in 2017, the industry growth could end up in "a single digit or low double-digit" with increase in customs duty and higher taxation in GST, Rohit Suri, President and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) said.
The Jaguar logo is pictured at a Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Mumbai February 13, 2013. (Image: REUTERS)
Kolkata: Jaguar Land Rover India, which is expecting higher sales in volume in 2018, feels that high taxation can restrict the growth prospect of the Indian luxury car market, a top official said in Kolkata on Saturday.
"We sold 3,954 units of Jaguar and Land Rover in 2017 calendar year, registering a 49 per cent growth in sales (over previous year 2016). We are looking for higher sales this year," said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL).
Asked whether the luxury car major is expecting to surpass the growth it achieved in 2017, he said: "We do not know. It was very good growth. I do not think it will be 49 per cent (this year)."
Although the luxury car industry was hoping a good double-digit growth in 2018 as it (the industry) grew by about 13 per cent in 2017, the industry growth could end up in "a single digit or low double-digit" with increase in customs duty and higher taxation in GST, Suri said.
Speaking on higher taxation, particularly in Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, he said: "After announcing GST at 43 per cent for these cars, net taxation has been increased to 50 per cent for SUVs and 48 per cent for Sedans.
"This is very high taxation. This restricts the growth of the overall market as the prices go up with higher tax rates."
He also said that the customs duty hike as proposed in the budget would further restrict the growth of the market.
With the 11 per cent market share in the luxury car market in India, the automobile major is optimistic of increasing its market share with "growing popularity" of its cars, he said after opening of a new showroom of Lexus Motors at Rajarhat in Kolkata.
The company's distribution network stands at 27 outlets in 25 major cities across India, he said.
Also Watch
"We sold 3,954 units of Jaguar and Land Rover in 2017 calendar year, registering a 49 per cent growth in sales (over previous year 2016). We are looking for higher sales this year," said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL).
Asked whether the luxury car major is expecting to surpass the growth it achieved in 2017, he said: "We do not know. It was very good growth. I do not think it will be 49 per cent (this year)."
Although the luxury car industry was hoping a good double-digit growth in 2018 as it (the industry) grew by about 13 per cent in 2017, the industry growth could end up in "a single digit or low double-digit" with increase in customs duty and higher taxation in GST, Suri said.
Speaking on higher taxation, particularly in Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, he said: "After announcing GST at 43 per cent for these cars, net taxation has been increased to 50 per cent for SUVs and 48 per cent for Sedans.
"This is very high taxation. This restricts the growth of the overall market as the prices go up with higher tax rates."
He also said that the customs duty hike as proposed in the budget would further restrict the growth of the market.
With the 11 per cent market share in the luxury car market in India, the automobile major is optimistic of increasing its market share with "growing popularity" of its cars, he said after opening of a new showroom of Lexus Motors at Rajarhat in Kolkata.
The company's distribution network stands at 27 outlets in 25 major cities across India, he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|606.75
|-29.15
|-4.58
|HDFC
|1,818.60
|+19.85
|+1.10
|SBI
|253.25
|-3.55
|-1.38
|Reliance
|913.10
|+1.65
|+0.18
|Ashok Leyland
|147.00
|+2.85
|+1.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Central Bank
|76.45
|+6.75
|+9.68
|Federal Bank
|93.80
|+0.70
|+0.75
|HG Infra Engg
|270.05
|+0.05
|+0.02
|Tata Steel
|605.60
|-29.60
|-4.66
|IDBI Bank
|70.70
|-4.15
|-5.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|619.20
|+12.00
|+1.98
|Bajaj Finance
|1,654.20
|+26.15
|+1.61
|HDFC
|1,818.60
|+19.85
|+1.10
|TCS
|3,034.10
|+30.15
|+1.00
|Eicher Motors
|27,963.85
|+252.00
|+0.91
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|606.75
|-29.15
|-4.58
|Axis Bank
|505.35
|-15.20
|-2.92
|Adani Ports
|377.90
|-10.05
|-2.59
|Yes Bank
|303.25
|-5.30
|-1.72
|Sun Pharma
|506.80
|-7.80
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|605.60
|-29.60
|-4.66
|Adani Ports
|377.30
|-11.30
|-2.91
|Axis Bank
|505.35
|-14.80
|-2.85
|Sun Pharma
|506.80
|-8.60
|-1.67
|ICICI Bank
|292.70
|-4.25
|-1.43