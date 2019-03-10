LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

High Value Cars, Jewellery to Become Cheaper as TCS to be Excluded in Computing GST

The CBDT has clarified that TCS is not a tax on goods but an interim levy on the possible "income" arising from the sale of goods by the buyer and to be adjusted against the final income-tax liability.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
High Value Cars, Jewellery to Become Cheaper as TCS to be Excluded in Computing GST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: In a relief to buyers of high-value cars and jewelry, the CBIC has said that the TCS amount would be excluded from the value of goods for computing GST liability.

Under the Income Tax Act, tax collection at source (TCS) is levied at 1 percent on the purchase of motor vehicles above Rs 10 lakh, jewelry exceeding Rs 5 lakh and bullion over Rs 2 lakh. TCS is also levied on other purchases at different rates.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a circular said that the TCS amount would be excluded from the value of goods while computing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) liability.

Earlier in December, the CBIC had said that the TCS amount would also be included while ascertaining the GST liability on goods on which TCS is applicable under the I-T Act.

In view of the representations received from various stakeholders and after consultation with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the CBIC has decided to exclude the TCS amount paid while valuing the goods for the purpose to levy GST.

The CBDT has clarified that TCS is not a tax on goods but an interim levy on the possible "income" arising from the sale of goods by the buyer and to be adjusted against the final income-tax liability.

"For the purpose of determination of the value of supply under GST, Tax collected at source (TCS) under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 would not be includible as it is an interim levy not having the character of tax," the CBIC said.

EY India Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said: "This clarification comes as quite a relief for businesses specifically the automotive sector. While most industry players already believed that GST should not be levied on the Income Tax TCS component, given the otherwise clarification by the Government, they were quite apprehensive of litigation on this aspect".

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said the erstwhile circular issued by the CBIC unnecessary complicated the mechanism of calculating GST where TCS-Income tax was also collected by the supplier.

"Recent corrigendum of CBIC eased the calculation process by breaking the circular referencing which would also result in marginally rationalizing the tax payments (GST and income tax both)," Mohan said
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,671.43 -53.99 ( -0.15%)

NIFTY 50

11,035.40 -22.80 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,267.10 -0.25
Indiabulls Hsg 702.00 -2.37
Wipro 257.70 -4.15
Larsen 1,339.40 -0.96
ICICI Bank 370.60 -0.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 256.50 -4.58
Thermax 977.60 -0.21
Advanced Enzyme 191.00 17.00
Granules India 110.85 6.79
ICICI Bank 370.15 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 152.20 4.10
Eicher Motors 21,871.05 1.62
GAIL 349.65 1.60
UltraTechCement 3,972.00 1.51
Bajaj Auto 2,955.70 1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 152.35 4.28
Bajaj Auto 2,955.90 1.58
Bajaj Finance 2,766.65 1.13
Sun Pharma 455.05 0.92
ITC 292.05 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 181.20 -4.28
Wipro 257.70 -4.15
Tata Steel 507.85 -2.55
Hindalco 195.55 -2.52
HCL Tech 1,009.05 -2.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 181.65 -3.99
HCL Tech 1,008.45 -2.53
Tata Steel 508.05 -2.43
Vedanta 172.35 -2.02
Infosys 712.55 -1.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram