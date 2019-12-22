Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
3-min read

Highways Sector to See Rs 15 lakh Crore Investments in 5 Years, Says Nitin Gadkari

Armed with the new Motor Vehicles Act, e-tolling and instruments like InvIT, for Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari 'funds have never been a problem or will be a problem' when it comes to highways or infrastructure building.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Highways Sector to See Rs 15 lakh Crore Investments in 5 Years, Says Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The government's endeavour for world-class infrastructure will continue unabated with commitment to pump in another Rs 15 lakh crore in the highways sector in this five-year term, says Nitin Gadkari, the man in charge of India's infrastructure.

Armed with the new Motor Vehicles Act, e-tolling and instruments like InvIT, for Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari "funds have never been a problem or will be a problem" when it comes to highways or infrastructure building.

"We have spent Rs 17 lakh crore in the highways and shipping sectors combined in the last five years...Coming five years will see infusion of Rs 15 lakh crore in highways sector alone to provide world-class roads including 22 green expressways," Gadkari told PTI in an interview here.

The minister said with e-tolling coming into force, the toll income alone will cross Rs 8,000 crore per annum as ever since the FASTag system has been made mandatory at national highways, toll income has seen a jump of Rs 25 crore per day.

A total of 10 million FASTags have been issued till mid-December ever since the government made FASTags mandatory to facilitate digital payments to ensures hassle-free movement across 523 toll plazas. Some relaxation has been given on booths for the time being.

"Ever since the FASTag system has been introduced, it has resulted in increase of Rs 25 crore in toll income per day, which is expected to go up. We expect over Rs 8,000 crore per annum on account of e-tolling," Gadkari said.

On the agenda for year 2020 is completing the about Rs 12,000-crore Char Dham project for all weather connectivity to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Besides, he said efforts are on to complete a highway through Uttarakhand for making the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra easy and about 75 per cent of the work has been completed. Currently, the famous pilgrimage place can be reached only through the arduous Lipulekh pass and Nathu La route, opened by China in 2015.

Terming the passage of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 as one of the landmark achievements, Gadkari said its impact will soon be visible with reduction in accidents, which are a cause of major concern.

"There have been encouraging reports that people are following traffic rules.. I am confident in the coming years, there will be huge reduction in accidents," Gadkari said, adding that there was shortage of 22 lakh drivers pan India and this will be fulfilled by quality training to drivers in driving centres.

Challans worth about Rs 700 crore were issued across the country till November, as per the government.

Nod to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to set up Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and monetise national highway projects will prove another milestone in highways development, the minister added.

InvITs are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds and are designed to pool small sums of money from a number of investors to invest in assets that give cash flow over a period of time.

The Cabinet in December authorised NHAI to set up InvIT, which will enable it to monetise completed national highways that have a toll collection track record of at least one year and NHAI reserves the right to levy toll on the identified highway.

It will also facilitate corpus of special institutions to be invested in the infrastructure sector. "We expect pension and other funds to come forward," he added.

The minister said roads and highways are the lifeline of the economy, connecting remote and far-flung areas and ensuring efficient transportation on regional as well as pan-India basis and added that development of national highways has a multiplier effect in terms of facilitating trade and enhancing the overall economic development of a region.

On TOT (toll, operate, transfer), he said NHAI has identified more operational national highway stretches under nine more TOT bundles.

So far, the first bundle of TOT projects comprising 10 stretches has been monetised by NHAI. An amount of Rs 9,681.50 crore was generated from the first TOT bundle, while bidding process of TOT bundle 2 was cancelled. Later, NHAI awarded nine project stretches under TOT bundle-3 on November 29 for an amount of Rs 5,011 crore.

Further, the fourth TOT bundle comprising six project stretches has also been invited by NHAI with bid due date of January 14, 2020 with Initial Estimated Concession Value (IECV) of Rs 2,165.77 crore.

The minister said that under Bharatmala, the ministry has identified stretches for development of about 26,200 km length of economic corridors, 8,000 km of inter corridors, 7,500 km of feeder routes, 5,300 km border and international connectivity roads, 4,100 km coastal and port connectivity roads and 1,900 km expressways.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,271.80 +12.10 ( +0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 3.01
SBI 337.85 2.96
Reliance 1,599.10 -0.67
ICICI Bank 546.10 1.09
Tata Steel 461.00 3.19
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.35 2.91
Motherson Sumi 145.90 -1.45
Tata Steel 461.20 3.23
Indiabulls Hsg 299.30 1.87
SBI 337.85 2.96
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 14,858.25 4.01
Titan Company 1,201.90 3.70
Tata Steel 461.00 3.19
Yes Bank 51.40 3.01
SBI 337.85 2.96
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 461.20 3.23
SBI 337.85 2.96
Yes Bank 51.35 2.91
Hero Motocorp 2,390.25 1.22
Bharti Airtel 453.50 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 144.25 -3.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,692.70 -2.13
Tata Motors 175.95 -1.79
ITC 241.15 -1.31
Eicher Motors 22,221.15 -0.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 144.20 -3.45
TML-D 72.60 -2.75
Kotak Mahindra 1,693.05 -2.10
Tata Motors 176.00 -1.76
ITC 241.25 -1.27
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram