Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hinduja Brothers Top UK's Wealthiest People List for Third Time

For the sixth year in a row, Scotland's richest person was named as Glenn Gordon and his family, the Jersey-based tycoon behind distillers William Grant & Sons.

IANS

Updated:May 12, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hinduja Brothers Top UK's Wealthiest People List for Third Time
Hinduja brothers.
Loading...
London: The billionaire Hinduja brothers have been named as the wealthiest people in the UK for a third time, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Sri and Gopi Hinduja saw their fortune increase by 1.356 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) in the last year to 22 billion pounds, the BBC quoted the list as saying.

The Hinduja Group, a family business, was founded in Mumbai in 1914, and now it has interests around the world including in oil and gas, banking, IT and property.

British citizens Sri, 83, and Gopi, 79, who are based in London, are two of the four brothers controlling the empire. The two moved to London in 1979 to develop the export business.

The third brother Prakash manages the group's finances in Geneva, Switzerland while the youngest, Ashok, oversees the Indian interests.

Among the properties they own is the Old War Office in Whitehall, which they plan to reopen as a luxury hotel.

The two brothers topped the newspaper list in 2014 and in 2017.

The list, which estimates the 1,000 richest people in the UK, is based on identifiable wealth including land, property, other assets such as art, and shares in companies, according to the Sunday Times.

It does not include the amount contained in people's bank accounts.

Meanwhile, chemicals firm founder Jim Ratcliffe, who topped last year's list, has slipped to third place. His net worth dropped by 2.9 billion pounds since last year, the paper says.

For the sixth year in a row, Scotland's richest person was named as Glenn Gordon and his family, the Jersey-based tycoon behind distillers William Grant & Sons. The group produces whiskey including Grant's, Glenfiddich and The Balvenie, as well as Hendrick's gin.

Cardiff-born venture capitalist Sir Michael Moritz remained Wales' richest person with a 3 billion pounds fortune.

Top of the Music Rich List in the UK - which includes writers and performers - was Andrew Lloyd Webber with a fortune of 820 million pounds.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,462.99 -95.92 ( -0.26%)

NIFTY 50

11,278.90 -22.90 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.05 2.92
Tata Steel 486.80 -6.23
Reliance 1,251.15 -0.42
Yes Bank 163.85 -3.79
Voltas 580.05 1.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,250.50 -0.37
Tata Steel 487.30 -6.10
SBI 308.05 2.94
Yes Bank 164.00 -3.70
Maruti Suzuki 6,624.25 -0.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 371.20 3.72
SBI 308.05 2.92
Bharti Airtel 324.10 2.74
Titan Company 1,132.10 2.50
Indiabulls Hsg 698.05 2.41
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.05 2.94
Bharti Airtel 324.15 2.68
ICICI Bank 384.80 0.88
HDFC 1,931.15 0.81
M&M 629.35 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 486.80 -6.23
HCL Tech 1,086.65 -4.39
Yes Bank 163.85 -3.79
IndusInd Bank 1,439.90 -2.48
IOC 147.60 -1.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 487.30 -6.10
HCL Tech 1,086.05 -4.07
Yes Bank 164.00 -3.70
IndusInd Bank 1,440.60 -2.44
ONGC 166.35 -1.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram