Hindustan Petroleum Corp Delays $3 Billion Plan of Expanding Vizag Refinery Due to Labour Shortage, Rains

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The state-run refiner had planned to complete the 209.28 billion rupee ($2.77 billion) expansion in July that will nearly double the capacity of the coastal plant to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 166,000 bpd.

  • Reuters NEW DELHI
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has pushed back the completion of a billion-dollar expansion at southeastern Vizag refinery to at least October-November due to a labour shortage and monsoon rains, a company source said.

The state-run refiner had planned to complete the 209.28 billion rupee ($2.77 billion) expansion in July that will nearly double the capacity of the coastal plant to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 166,000 bpd.


