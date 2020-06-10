Hindustan Petroleum Corp Delays $3 Billion Plan of Expanding Vizag Refinery Due to Labour Shortage, Rains
Representative image. (Reuters)
The state-run refiner had planned to complete the 209.28 billion rupee ($2.77 billion) expansion in July that will nearly double the capacity of the coastal plant to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 166,000 bpd.
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has pushed back the completion of a billion-dollar expansion at southeastern Vizag refinery to at least October-November due to a labour shortage and monsoon rains, a company source said.
