1-MIN READ

Hindustan Petroleum to Restart 70,000 Barrels Per Day Vizag Crude Unit over Weekend: Source

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

HPCL shut the unit at the 166,000-bpd refinery in southern India last week, added the sources.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd will restart a 70,000-barrels-per-day crude unit at its Vizag refinery over the weekend after a maintenance shutdown, a company source said.

HPCL shut the unit at the 166,000-bpd refinery in southern India last week, the sources added.

The source did not wish to be identified as the matter is confidential.

No immediate comment was available from HPCL.


