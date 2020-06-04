Hindustan Petroleum to Restart 70,000 Barrels Per Day Vizag Crude Unit over Weekend: Source
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd will restart a 70,000-barrels-per-day crude unit at its Vizag refinery over the weekend after a maintenance shutdown, a company source said.
HPCL shut the unit at the 166,000-bpd refinery in southern India last week, the sources added.
The source did not wish to be identified as the matter is confidential.
No immediate comment was available from HPCL.
