Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, Hindustan Unilever Opens at 1,800

With the Union Budget 2019 set to be announced, share price of Hindustan Unilever rose by 1.12% to open at 1,800. The share price rose by 20.15 points.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Re 1 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,870.50 on 17 December 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,443.35 on 4 May 2018. The HUL stock has risen around 8.7% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Follow all latest updates from Union Budget 2019 here.

Last week, Hindustan Unilever said it has created a full-fledged end-to-end digital transformation programme that will redefine the ways of working going forward. Currently, over 80 experiments are underway to accelerate the company’s journey on digital transformation.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 67.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.86% and 13.95%, respectively.

HUL reported a rise of 13.84% in its net profit at Rs 1,538 crore for the quarter ended March compared with Rs 1,351 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 9.42% at Rs 10,063 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 9,197 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

HUL is India’s largest fast moving consumer goods company with a heritage of over 80 years in India and touches the lives of nine out of ten Indian households.