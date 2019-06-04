Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hiring Activity to be Positive in 2019-20 Providing Opportunities For Freshers: Survey

Embracing the importance of artificial intelligence, healthcare sector will create 40 per cent of opportunities in terms of employability, followed by marketing and human resources, the survey revealed.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hiring Activity to be Positive in 2019-20 Providing Opportunities For Freshers: Survey
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Hiring activity is likely to remain steady in 2019-20 as companies will focus on replacement hiring followed by new recruitments, providing opportunities for freshers, according to a survey.

Almost 58% employers have a positive outlook on hiring, while only 10 per cent of employers said layoffs are on the cards, according to the '8th Hiring, Attrition and Compensation Trend 2019-20' survey by Genius Consultants.

Only a few employers have a negative outlook on hiring in this financial year, it said.

The survey further revealed that northern zone will provide most opportunities for job seekers, followed by other regions.

"The overall industry sentiments showcase a positive outlook of the market. The hiring scenario looks encouraging with negligible staff reduction and no hiring policy of the companies," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said.

Around 67.52 per cent respondents believe that women hiring will be impacted owing to the amendment to the Maternity Benefit Act 1961 that protects the employment of women during the time of her maternity and entitles her to 'maternity benefit'.

Embracing the importance of artificial intelligence, healthcare sector will create 40 per cent of opportunities in terms of employability, followed by marketing and human resources, the survey revealed.

Stream wise, engineering remains at the top of the list with the highest employability rate, followed by graduates and MBAs, it added.

The survey said organisations are planning employee welfare schemes, improving working environment, reskilling the existing workforce, among others, for employee retention.

Moreover, many companies are looking at offering increments to their employees.

Around 46 per cent companies expect increment between 10 to 15 per cent, whereas around 32 per cent think the increment will range between 5 to 10 per cent, it said.

Only a handful of employers think that the increment will be less be than 5 per cent or more than 20 per cent, it said.

Further, the survey said that junior level employees will be more susceptible to attrition than mid-level and senior employees, and western zone will lead in this aspect.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

40,083.54 -184.08 ( -0.46%)

NIFTY 50

12,021.65 -66.90 ( -0.55%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Just Dial 757.15 -4.76
Reliance 1,351.65 -0.63
Infosys 735.30 -1.26
Axis Bank 822.80 1.25
Yes Bank 152.80 2.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mahindra Logist 491.95 -4.32
SBI 352.35 -0.72
Just Dial 767.30 -3.02
Axis Bank 821.40 1.12
Yes Bank 152.75 2.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 152.80 2.24
Bharti Infratel 274.00 1.95
NTPC 135.05 1.47
Axis Bank 822.80 1.25
Vedanta 165.90 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 152.75 2.28
NTPC 135.00 1.47
Vedanta 165.90 1.19
Axis Bank 821.40 1.12
Coal India 263.25 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 346.05 -3.75
Hero Motocorp 2,752.70 -3.08
TCS 2,183.10 -2.64
HCL Tech 1,085.85 -2.63
Asian Paints 1,421.50 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,754.95 -3.08
TCS 2,182.45 -2.58
HCL Tech 1,082.55 -2.58
Asian Paints 1,421.25 -2.52
IndusInd Bank 1,636.10 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram