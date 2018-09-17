Hiring of Women Saw 2.5% Dip Between 2017 and 2018, Says Report

Hiring of women saw a 2.5 per cent dip between 2017 and 2018, even as the average attrition rate of women across levels remained significantly lesser than men, according to a report.While in 2017, 36 per cent of all hires were women, in 2018, this stood at 33.5 per cent, according to the 2018 Working Mother and AVTAR BCWI report said.The average attrition rate of women across levels remained much lesser than men as in entry level (women at 28 per cent and men at 34 per cent), managerial level (women at 12 per cent and men at 16 per cent), senior managerial level (women at 8 per cent to men at 12 per cent) and C-Suite level (women at 4 per cent and men at 8 per cent).However, it revealed that women hiring saw a 2.5 per cent dip between 2017 and 2018. While the promotion rates of men and women were at par at C-Suite level at 5.3 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively, at the mid-management and senior management echelons, men were 3 per cent more likely to be promoted than women, it added.The study in 2018 was conducted among 345 employers in the country and listed the 100 Best Companies for Women in India.The report said there has been increasing focus among participant companies in the holistic well-being of their employees, specifically women, which has helped in containing attrition and also the drop-out at the altar of motherhood.The 100 Best companies this year reported only a 12 per cent maternity attrition, to mean that the vast majority of women who took their maternity breaks, joined back full-time work, it said.The overall representation of women at the 100 best companies stands at 31 per cent in 2018, which is a growth of 6 per cent surge from 25 per cent in 2016, it added.