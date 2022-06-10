Hitachi Opens Excellence Centre in Hyderabad to Help Global Clients Optimise Cloud Workloads

Hitachi Vantara, Tokyo-based Hitachi Ltd’s subsidiary for digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions, has opened its first Hitachi Application Reliability Center (HARC) in Hyderabad.

This new 4,000-square-foot centre of excellence, powered by Hitachi Application Reliability Services, will help optimise cloud workloads for clients all over the world.

The newly opened HARC facility demonstrates Hitachi Vantara’s commitment to expanding operations in India. With over 3,500 employees, India remains Hitachi Vantara’s largest service base.

The centre, which aims to have 400 members, brings together best-in-class frameworks, design patterns, automated tools and people to provide Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) as a service and round-the-clock cloud management.

Prem Balasubramanian, head of Technology, Digital Solutions Business Unit, Hitachi Vantara, said: “Although applications, infrastructure and development methodologies have seen significant advancements over the last two decades, operation of these modern environments and applications has not.”

“Leveraging automation and observability, HARC modernises IT operations by effectively integrating cloud workload management with the speed and efficiency in most DevOps teams, resulting in significant improvements in application availability,” Balasubramanian further added.

Meanwhile, Gopikrishna Balijepally, India Leader, Hitachi Vantara, said: “This new HARC offering further accelerates our ability to deliver best-in-class consulting and managed services so that we can help our customers achieve data-driven outcomes and realize the full potential of their digital transformation.”

The cloud is speeding up data-driven innovation and corporate agility, but the complexity of cloud operational models is presenting new obstacles. SRE-focused strategy automates and simplifies the software development lifecycle, reducing the costs, risks, and complexity of moving, modernising, and running apps, data platforms and infrastructure.

Customers may increase the time it takes to detect and recover from problems by up to 25% and the change failure rate, an underlying parameter that measures the stability of releases and application availability, by up to 15% by implementing this.​

