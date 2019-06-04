Hitachi to Supply 106 Elevators to Phoenix Group for Hyderabad Office Buildings

Hitachi Ltd on Monday announced that its lifts unit in India has been awarded a contract to supply a total of 106 elevator units by the Phoenix Group.Hitachi Building Systems Co. Ltd and Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd, which is in charge of sales and maintenance service for elevators and escalators in India, will supply elevators for large-scale office buildings -- Phoenix Spaces 285 and Phoenix Aquila -- which are to be constructed in Hyderabad.Hitachi Building Systems and Hitachi Lift India will deliver 72 elevators to Phoenix Spaces 285, located in a suburb of Hyderabad’s financial district and scheduled for completion in February 2020. Hitachi Lift India will also deliver 34 elevators for Phoenix Aquilia, an office building located in the center of Hyderabad’s financial district, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2019.Both sites will facilitate comfortable passenger transportation by adopting a destination floor reservation system, which assigns an elevator immediately to passengers on registering destinations in the lobby and activates lighting to efficiently indicate the assigned elevator. The elevator system will also offer "Future Reference-Trajectory Control", a group control system aiming to minimize waiting by predicting future travel needs from learned operation patterns.In January 2008, Hitachi established Hitachi Lift India and installed a large number of elevators and escalators for luxury apartments, hotels and office buildings, mainly in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.The new installation market for elevators and escalators in India exceeds 50,000 units per year, making it the world’s second largest market, with strong potential for continued steady growth.Tokyo- headquartered Hitachi posted consolidated revenue of $88.4 billion for fiscal 2018.