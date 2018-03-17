English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Home Buyers Meet Representatives of Amrapali Group in SC for Status Check of Delayed Projects
Amrapali Group is facing insolvency proceedings initiated by its creditors for defaulting on its loans. The group had earlier submitted that it was not in a position to deliver the completed projects in a time bound manner.
File image of building constructed by the Amrapali Group.
New Delhi: A meeting between the representatives of Amrapali Group and flat buyers to build consensus on different housing projects was held at the Supreme Court consultation room on Saturday.
At least 200 home buyers of Amrapali's various projects like Golf Home, Sapphire, Zodiac and many more attended the meeting. Amrapali Group CMD Anil Sharma and other directors of the real estate firm, including legal representatives of buyers, Noida authority and a convenor appointed by the apex court, were also present in the meeting.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Advocate M L Lahoty, convenor appointed by the Supreme Court, said, "The meeting took place on Saturday at 11 am as per the direction of the SC".
Explaining the key takeaways from the meeting, Lahoty said, "A joint team of buyer-builder representatives will visit the construction sites of various projects according to a set schedule. The visits staring on Sunday will be videographed and a status check report will be submitted in the apex court on the next hearing".
"The projects have been divided into three categories -- The projects where the possession has been given but lack facilities like completion certificate, fire clearance etc, the projects that are nearing completion and the projects where the construction is incomplete. On the basis of these categories timelines will be set," he said.
Amrapali Group had previously submitted a detailed proposal on its plans to deliver the 42,000 flats in question.
Meanwhile, Amrapali is facing insolvency proceedings initiated by its creditors for defaulting on its loans. The group had earlier submitted that it was not in a position to deliver the completed projects in a time bound manner.
The real estate firm has liabilities of at least Rs 3,000 crore towards authorities and owes a large sum to creditor banks.
The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions by homebuyers that seek quashing of the order of the National Company Law Tribunal admitting insolvency proceedings against Amrapali.
The next date of hearing is scheduled for March 27.
Also Watch
At least 200 home buyers of Amrapali's various projects like Golf Home, Sapphire, Zodiac and many more attended the meeting. Amrapali Group CMD Anil Sharma and other directors of the real estate firm, including legal representatives of buyers, Noida authority and a convenor appointed by the apex court, were also present in the meeting.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Advocate M L Lahoty, convenor appointed by the Supreme Court, said, "The meeting took place on Saturday at 11 am as per the direction of the SC".
Explaining the key takeaways from the meeting, Lahoty said, "A joint team of buyer-builder representatives will visit the construction sites of various projects according to a set schedule. The visits staring on Sunday will be videographed and a status check report will be submitted in the apex court on the next hearing".
"The projects have been divided into three categories -- The projects where the possession has been given but lack facilities like completion certificate, fire clearance etc, the projects that are nearing completion and the projects where the construction is incomplete. On the basis of these categories timelines will be set," he said.
Amrapali Group had previously submitted a detailed proposal on its plans to deliver the 42,000 flats in question.
Meanwhile, Amrapali is facing insolvency proceedings initiated by its creditors for defaulting on its loans. The group had earlier submitted that it was not in a position to deliver the completed projects in a time bound manner.
The real estate firm has liabilities of at least Rs 3,000 crore towards authorities and owes a large sum to creditor banks.
The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions by homebuyers that seek quashing of the order of the National Company Law Tribunal admitting insolvency proceedings against Amrapali.
The next date of hearing is scheduled for March 27.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,791.40
|-38.60
|-2.11
|Reliance
|900.05
|-11.75
|-1.29
|Infosys
|1,171.90
|-10.60
|-0.90
|TCS
|2,825.70
|-44.00
|-1.53
|ICICI Bank
|298.10
|-3.35
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|3,144.65
|+124.95
|+4.14
|Maithan Alloys
|876.15
|+21.60
|+2.53
|Guj Heavy Chem
|277.15
|+7.75
|+2.88
|Larsen
|1,267.60
|-27.45
|-2.12
|Godrej Prop
|746.45
|-6.75
|-0.90
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|967.60
|+8.45
|+0.88
|M&M
|740.75
|+5.90
|+0.80
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.35
|+0.80
|Tech Mahindra
|634.70
|+2.85
|+0.45
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+1.05
|+0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|741.55
|+6.50
|+0.88
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.50
|+0.85
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+0.50
|+0.16
|HUL
|1,299.10
|+1.70
|+0.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|278.20
|-17.30
|-5.85
|UltraTechCement
|4,026.30
|-163.10
|-3.89
|IOC
|184.75
|-7.30
|-3.80
|Tata Motors
|339.75
|-13.35
|-3.78
|Asian Paints
|1,122.75
|-38.05
|-3.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|340.10
|-12.95
|-3.67
|Tata Motors (D)
|190.00
|-6.30
|-3.21
|Asian Paints
|1,125.45
|-35.50
|-3.06
|Adani Ports
|371.05
|-11.05
|-2.89
|Hero Motocorp
|3,546.05
|-97.15
|-2.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL Final LIVE Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School