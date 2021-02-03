Home First Finance Company Shares List with Over 19 Percent Premium at Rs 618

Shares of Home First Finance Company India on Wednesday listed with a premium of more than 19 per cent against its issue price of Rs 518 apiece. The stock got listed at Rs 612.15, a gain of 18.17 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 23.45 per cent to Rs 639.50.

On the NSE, it got listed at Rs 618.80, reflecting a jump of 19.45 per cent. The company’s market valuation was at Rs 5,243.64 crore on the BSE. The initial public offer of Home First Finance Company India was subscribed 26.66 times last month.

The price range for the Rs 1,153.71-crore offer of the housing finance company was at Rs 517-518 per share.