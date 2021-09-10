Home Loan Interest is All-Time Low Now. Best Time Buy House? Know the Rates

With the festive season ahead, banks across India have started giving offers and providing concessions. One such phenomenon that has been going around recently is interest rates of home loans that find themselves at an all-time low across the country. One such recent entrant into the list of financial entities to slash their rates was Kotak Mahindra Bank. The lender had slashed its interest rate by 15 basis points which brought it down to 6.50 per cent per annum. This makes it the lowest interest rate levied against home loans in the country. The bank made the announcement saying that slashed rates would be offered across all the loan amounts in both fresh and balance transfer cases.

Bank interest rates in recent times have witnessed a sharp cut ever since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the repo rates to increase market liquidity to counter the negative economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, the Senior Executive Director for Sales and Marketing at Experion Developers said, “Lower interest rate regime, competitive pricing and stable supply are key factors this festive season. Besides the attractive lower interest rate regime, the fact that developers will offer festive schemes and it should help boost sales for real estate.”

Anuj Puri, the chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants said, “For affordable and mid-range home buyers, home loan interest rates are almost as important as property rates. Cost-sensitivity impacts all aspects of their home purchase journey and a reduction in interest rate can make the difference between purchase decisions and indecision. It is apt for lower interest rates to coincide with the festive season. Sentiment high during this period, and this year there is a lot of pent-up demand waiting to hit the market. It is to be hoped that Kotak’s move will be emulated by other leading lenders, as well.”

Home Loan Interest Rates in September 2021 (As per information derived from bank websites and Paisabazaar)

Kotak Mahindra Bank - 6.50 per cent per annum

Punjab & Sind Bank – 6.65 per cent per annum

LIC Housing Finance - 6.66 per cent per annum

State Bank of India - 6.70 per cent per annum

Tata Capital Housing Finance - 6.70 per cent per annum

HDFC Bank - 6.75 per cent per annum

ICICI Bank - 6.75 per cent per annum

Bajaj Finserv - 6.75 per cent per annum

Bank of Baroda - 6.75 per cent per annum

Punjab National Bank - 6.80 per cent per annum

Union Bank of India - 6.80 per cent per annum

Central Bank of India - 6.85 per cent per annum

Bank of India - 6.85 per cent per annum

IDFC First Bank - 6.90 per cent per annum

Axis Bank - 6.90 per cent per annum

Canara Bank - 6.90 per cent per annum

UCO Bank - 6.90 per cent per annum

HSBC Bank - 6.90 per cent per annum

Indian Overseas Bank - 7.05 per cent per annum

Karur Vysya Bank - 7.15 per cent per annum

J&K Bank - 7.20 per cent per annum

South Indian Bank - 7.25 per cent per annum

PNB Housing Finance - 7.35 per cent per annum

Standard Chartered Bank - 7.49 per cent per annum

Karnataka Bank - 7.50 per cent per annum

Federal Bank - 7.65 per cent per annum

Fullerton Grihashakti - 7.99 per cent per annum

IIFL - 8.20 per cent per annum

DHFL - 8.75 per cent per annum

Shriram Housing Finance - 8.90 per cent per annum

YES Bank - 8.95 per cent per annum

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd. - 9.00 per cent per annum

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here