Home Loans to Get Cheaper as SBI Cuts External Benchmark-based Rate by 25 Basis Points
The new rates will be applicable from January 1, 2020, the bank said in a statement.
File photo of an SBI branch in Delhi (Reuters)
New Delhi: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced reduction in its external benchmark-based rate by 25 basis points to 7.80 per cent from 8.05 per cent.
The new rates will be applicable from January 1, 2020, the bank said in a statement.
SBI "has announced the reduction in its external benchmark-based rate (EBR) by 25 basis points to 7.80 per cent p.a from 8.05 per cent per annum with effect from January 1, 2020," it said.
With this reduction, interest rate for existing home loan customers as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) borrowers who have availed loans linked to external benchmark based rate would come down by 25 basis points, it said.
The new home buyers will get loans at an interest rate starting from 7.90 per cent per annum compared to earlier 8.15 per cent per annum, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Prince Pipes
|173.95
|-2.28
|SpiceJet
|111.75
|7.76
|Yes Bank
|47.45
|-1.15
|Reliance
|1,535.15
|-0.45
|Indiabulls Hsg
|302.05
|0.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,545.70
|1.43
|Bharti Airtel
|460.60
|1.16
|Sun Pharma
|430.40
|1.09
|Tata Motors
|177.55
|0.82
|ITC
|239.35
|1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|333.90
|-0.99
|Tata Steel
|466.95
|-0.60
|Asian Paints
|1,806.30
|-0.37
|HUL
|1,941.65
|-0.43
|ICICI Bank
|547.30
|-0.38
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Afridi Confesses He Smashed TV Inside Wall After Watching Daughter Imitate Indian Daily Soap
- From Snow to Ocean, New Vacay Pics of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas will Melt Your Heart
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly