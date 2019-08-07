Home Loans to Get Cheaper as SBI Reduces Lending Rates Hours After RBI's Policy Announcement
State Bank of India announced a 15 basis points reduction in its lending rates, effective from August 10 across all tenors.
Image for Representation
Mumbai: Within hours of a steeper 35 basis points reduction in the repo rates by the Reserve Bank to 5.4 percent in its fourth consecutive steps, the largest lender State Bank announced a 15 basis points reduction in its lending rates, effective August 10 across all tenors.
The new one-year MCLR or the marginal cost based lending rates will come down to 8.25 percent from 8.40 percent annum, the lender said in a statement.
With this reduction, the bank's effective repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) for cash credit accounts (CC)/ overdrafts (OD) customers will be revised downwards to 7.65 percent, from September 9.
After this cut, home loans of the bank have become cheaper by 35 bps since April. The bank is offering a repo linked home loans from July 1, 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|454.00
|-11.68
|Yes Bank
|88.00
|3.10
|Reliance
|1,111.40
|-1.50
|HDFC Bank
|2,184.00
|-0.23
|Titan Company
|1,034.90
|-1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|130.20
|-1.55
|Yes Bank
|87.90
|2.93
|Indiabulls Hsg
|455.85
|-11.33
|Reliance
|1,111.65
|-1.45
|Titan Company
|1,035.00
|-0.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|334.95
|7.20
|Yes Bank
|88.00
|3.10
|Cipla
|513.55
|2.68
|HUL
|1,784.30
|2.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,440.50
|1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|87.90
|2.93
|HUL
|1,785.35
|2.32
|Hero Motocorp
|2,508.60
|1.77
|IndusInd Bank
|1,440.85
|1.73
|Sun Pharma
|424.30
|1.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|453.40
|-11.80
|Tata Steel
|384.50
|-4.26
|Tata Motors
|118.55
|-3.22
|M&M
|529.50
|-3.63
|BPCL
|334.10
|-3.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|384.60
|-4.05
|M&M
|531.10
|-3.31
|Tata Motors
|118.60
|-3.22
|SBI
|293.00
|-2.74
|Vedanta
|139.00
|-1.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Carries Her Own Luggage at Airport, Internet Can't Stop Gushing About Her Simplicity
- Brazil Gang Leader Dresses up as His Daughter in Bid to Escape Jail, Gets Busted
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Goes Official: Everything You Need to Know
- Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Busy Googling 'Plots in Kashmir' as Article 35A is Repealed
- Draft E-Commerce Guidelines for Consumer Protection 2019: Our Interests Are Safeguarded