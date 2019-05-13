English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Cancels Registration of Infosys Foundation for Violating Norms on Foreign Grants
The Home Ministry had last year served show cause notice to Infosys Foundation for failing to submit annual income and expenditure statement on foreign funding for up to six years despite repeated reminders.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: The Home Ministry has cancelled the registration of Bengaluru-based NGO Infosys Foundation for alleged violation of norms in receiving foreign grants, officials said Monday.
All non-government organisations (NGOs) are mandatorily required to be registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA to receive foreign funding.
The Home Ministry had last year served show cause notice to Infosys Foundation for failing to submit annual income and expenditure statement on foreign funding for up to six years despite repeated reminders, officials said.
The registration was cancelled as Infosys Foundation allegedly did not file income and expenditure statement on foreign funding for the past few years, they said.
As per FCRA guidelines, registered associations are required to submit electronically an online annual report with scanned copies of income and expenditure statement, receipts and payment account, balance sheet, etc., for every financial year within nine months of the closure of the financial year.
Associations which do not receive foreign contribution during a particular year are also required to furnish a 'NIL' return for that financial year within the aforesaid period, read the guidelines.
When contacted, Infosys Foundation said its de-registration from the FCRA followed a request it proactively made to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"This (request) was done as the Infosys Foundation does not come under the purview of the FCRA following the amendment made to the act in 2016. We had approached the ministry to consider this, and thank them for granting our request," said Rishi Basu from the foundation's corporate marketing and communications division.
Established in 1996, Infosys Foundation supports projects in education, rural development, health care, arts and culture, and destitute care.
According to the foundation's website, its mission is to work in remote regions of India. Sudha Murthy is the chairperson of Infosys Foundation.
The Union Home Ministry had last year served show cause notices to at least 1,755 NGOs, including a few companies, for failing to submit annual income and expenditure statement on foreign funding for up to six years despite reminders.
All non-government organisations (NGOs) are mandatorily required to be registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA to receive foreign funding.
The Home Ministry had last year served show cause notice to Infosys Foundation for failing to submit annual income and expenditure statement on foreign funding for up to six years despite repeated reminders, officials said.
The registration was cancelled as Infosys Foundation allegedly did not file income and expenditure statement on foreign funding for the past few years, they said.
As per FCRA guidelines, registered associations are required to submit electronically an online annual report with scanned copies of income and expenditure statement, receipts and payment account, balance sheet, etc., for every financial year within nine months of the closure of the financial year.
Associations which do not receive foreign contribution during a particular year are also required to furnish a 'NIL' return for that financial year within the aforesaid period, read the guidelines.
When contacted, Infosys Foundation said its de-registration from the FCRA followed a request it proactively made to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"This (request) was done as the Infosys Foundation does not come under the purview of the FCRA following the amendment made to the act in 2016. We had approached the ministry to consider this, and thank them for granting our request," said Rishi Basu from the foundation's corporate marketing and communications division.
Established in 1996, Infosys Foundation supports projects in education, rural development, health care, arts and culture, and destitute care.
According to the foundation's website, its mission is to work in remote regions of India. Sudha Murthy is the chairperson of Infosys Foundation.
The Union Home Ministry had last year served show cause notices to at least 1,755 NGOs, including a few companies, for failing to submit annual income and expenditure statement on foreign funding for up to six years despite reminders.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|309.90
|0.60
|Yes Bank
|156.35
|-4.58
|Reliance
|1,251.00
|-0.01
|HDFC
|1,979.50
|2.47
|Tata Steel
|483.60
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|156.45
|-4.60
|Sun Pharma
|429.65
|-1.91
|Reliance
|1,249.80
|-0.06
|SBI
|309.10
|0.34
|PC Jeweller
|120.20
|-5.43
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,976.75
|2.33
|HUL
|1,714.00
|1.57
|Bharti Infratel
|265.85
|1.37
|Tech Mahindra
|818.30
|1.22
|Titan Company
|1,147.95
|1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,975.10
|2.28
|HUL
|1,712.45
|1.50
|Hero Motocorp
|2,530.00
|0.83
|Bharti Airtel
|326.90
|0.85
|HDFC Bank
|2,307.15
|0.45
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|348.05
|-6.24
|Eicher Motors
|19,099.95
|-6.16
|Yes Bank
|156.30
|-4.61
|Indiabulls Hsg
|671.10
|-3.86
|Larsen
|1,323.00
|-2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|156.45
|-4.60
|Larsen
|1,324.70
|-2.25
|Sun Pharma
|429.65
|-1.91
|NTPC
|124.90
|-1.77
|Tata Motors
|183.25
|-1.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
- Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Satin Blazer During Jonas Brothers Performance
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
- Move Over Archie, 'Arya, Tyrion and Brienne' from 'Games of Thrones' are More Popular Baby Names
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results