Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Homebuyers Body Wants Rs 10,000 Crore 'Stress Fund' in Budget to Complete Stalled Projects

In its budget recommendation to the finance minister, Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), earlier knows as Fight for RERA, also demanded that home buyers should be categorised as primary secured creditors.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Homebuyers Body Wants Rs 10,000 Crore 'Stress Fund' in Budget to Complete Stalled Projects
In its budget recommendation to the finance minister, Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), earlier knows as Fight for RERA, also demanded that home buyers should be categorised as primary secured creditors.
Loading...

New Delhi: The government in the upcoming budget should create a Rs 10,000-crore fund to complete stalled real estate projects across the country and provide relief to over five lakh people who have booked properties, according to homebuyers body FPCE.

In its budget recommendation to the finance minister, Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), earlier knows as Fight for RERA, also demanded that home buyers should be categorised as primary secured creditors.

"You are aware there are over five lakh home buyers whose hard earned life savings are stuck in different real estate projects across the country due to indefinite delay and fund diversion by builders," FPCE President Abhay Upadhyay said and pitched for the creation of a stress fund to end the mental and financial stress of these home buyers.

The memorandum further noted that "despite RERA (realty law), most of the ongoing projects have not been completed. It is time now to end this problem by creating a stress fund' to the tune of at least Rs 10,000 crore to complete stuck real estate projects on pan India basis."

The objective should be to complete all pending real estate projects pan India within a span of five years, it said.

"This will clean-up the sector, infuse rapid development, restore faith in the sector, and with strict implementation of RERA, the chances of recurrence of such delays will be minimal," FPCE said.

The association said that delay in project execution is the biggest bane plaguing the real estate sector.

"This has also become a breeding ground for seeking insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, under which the home buyers are categorised as unsecured creditors, thus putting their life's savings to risk," the memorandum said.

Hence, it suggested that the Centre should immediately, either through the Finance Bill or otherwise, move an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill, 2016, providing for home buyers to be made 'primary secured creditors'.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,122.96 -71.53 ( -0.18%)

NIFTY 50

11,699.65 -24.45 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 619.10 1.16
Yes Bank 111.95 2.14
Reliance 1,262.40 -1.34
SBI 353.20 1.09
UPL 936.55 5.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Emami 267.30 -7.59
Indiabulls Hsg 619.15 1.16
Yes Bank 111.95 2.19
Reliance 1,262.65 -1.29
Jet Airways 73.20 1.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 936.55 5.22
Yes Bank 111.95 2.14
M&M 634.85 1.18
Indiabulls Hsg 619.10 1.16
TCS 2,275.50 1.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 111.95 2.19
M&M 635.45 1.31
TCS 2,275.00 1.11
SBI 353.25 1.09
Coal India 256.85 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 258.30 -3.31
ONGC 165.20 -3.36
Eicher Motors 19,098.20 -3.15
Vedanta 168.45 -2.29
Tata Steel 486.25 -2.29
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 165.25 -3.48
Tata Steel 486.15 -2.33
Vedanta 168.50 -2.23
Bajaj Auto 2,816.45 -1.97
Reliance 1,262.65 -1.29
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram