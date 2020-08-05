Honda sees 68% drop in annual profit due to coronavirus

TOKYO Honda Motor Co on Wednesday forecast a 68% fall in annual operating profit as it anticipates a hit from falling sales as demand for cars has plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan’s No. 3 automaker expects profit to sink to 200 billion yen ($1.89 billion) in the year to end-March 2021, worse than a consensus mean estimate of 260 billion yen in profit from 19 analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Honda’s outlook comes after it posted a 113.7 billion yen operating loss for the April-June quarter, stung by weak car sales.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
