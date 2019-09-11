Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Hong Kong Exchanges Proposes $39 Billion London Stock Exchange Takeover

Hong Kong Exchanges already has a base in London as owner of the London Metal Exchange. The LSE has long sought to bolster its footprint in Asia and recently launched a link with Shanghai.

Reuters

Updated:September 11, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hong Kong Exchanges Proposes $39 Billion London Stock Exchange Takeover
FILE PHOTO: The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo
Loading...

London: The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited has proposed a 31.6 billion pound ($39 billion) takeover of the London Stock Exchange, it said on Wednesday, just weeks after the London bourse announced a plan to merge with data company Refinitiv.

"The board of HKEX believes a proposed combination with LSEG represents a highly compelling strategic opportunity to create a global market infrastructure leader," the Hong Kong exchange said in a statement.

The proposed transaction would only go ahead if the LSE's proposed takeover of Refinitiv does not proceed, it said.

Hong Kong Exchanges already has a base in London as owner of the London Metal Exchange. The LSE has long sought to bolster its footprint in Asia and recently launched a link with Shanghai.

The LSE had no immediate comment. Refinitiv had no comment, and Refinitiv majority shareholder Blackstone had no immediate comment.

"The board of HKEX believes that the two businesses are highly complementary and as such, looks forward to working with the relevant authorities to deliver a clear path to completion," the HKEX said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,270.82 +125.37 ( +0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,035.70 +32.65 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 13.47
ICICI Lombard 1,129.20 -4.18
Maruti Suzuki 6,597.30 4.13
Tata Motors 134.35 10.21
HDFC Bank 2,251.30 0.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,128.60 -4.15
Yes Bank 71.60 13.47
Tata Motors 134.35 10.21
Maruti Suzuki 6,598.35 4.18
Kalpataru Power 465.00 3.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.65 13.55
Tata Motors 134.35 10.21
Eicher Motors 17,013.65 4.98
Maruti Suzuki 6,597.30 4.13
Tata Steel 367.05 3.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.35 13.07
Tata Motors 134.35 10.21
Maruti Suzuki 6,593.00 4.10
Tata Steel 367.10 3.85
IndusInd Bank 1,369.00 2.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 248.15 -2.91
ONGC 125.75 -2.82
GAIL 128.45 -2.80
HCL Tech 1,057.70 -2.46
Zee Entertain 354.45 -2.34
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 125.70 -2.93
HCL Tech 1,057.25 -2.48
NTPC 124.60 -1.35
Sun Pharma 422.05 -1.57
Coal India 196.45 -1.50
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram