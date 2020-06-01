BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hong Kong Finance Secretary Says No Plans to Change US Dollar Peg

A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

the city's finance secretary said that capital will continue to flow freely in and out of Hong Kong.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
Share this:

Hong Kong: Hong Kong had no plans to change its currency's peg to the US dollar and the Asian financial hub has not seen any "obvious" capital outflows after Washington moved to strip the city of its special status in US law, the city's finance secretary said.

Paul Chan said on Monday that authorities were confident in defending the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate, with foreign exchange reserves twice the size of the entire monetary base and liquidity in the banking system "very healthy and strong".

Chan added capital will continue to flow freely in and out of Hong Kong.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading