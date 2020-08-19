Hong Kong markets, Stock Connect morning trade cancelled due to typhoon

HONG KONG – Morning trading on Hong Kong’s securities market, including Stock Connect trading and derivatives, was cancelled on Wednesday due to a typhoon affecting the city, bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said.

HKEX said all trading for the day will be cancelled if a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is still in place at noon local time or if there is any announcement of extreme conditions.

Stock Connect is a major avenue for international investors trading mainland Chinese stocks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor